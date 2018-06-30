Innova Crysta And Yaris Help Toyota Achieve Triple Digit Growth In June 2018

The company has shown a positive growth in the first six months of 2018.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 13088 units in the domestic market this month of June 2018. The company exported 1014 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking a total of 14102 units. Compare this to 3628 units sold in June 2017 and you'll understand how big this achievement is. The sale of lower units back in June 2017 were a conscious decision to lower the volumes to lessen any impact on the dealers owing to the uncertainty surrounding implementation of GST in July 2017

The company has shown a positive growth in the first six months of 2018. The company has been able to register 23 per cent growth from January to June 2018 as compared to the same period last year.

66 per cent of the bookings for the Toyota Yaris have been for the automatic variant

N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We have achieved triple digit growth this month as compared to June 2017 owing to last year's GST scenario, wherein we supplied as per the market demand which was impacted due to impending GST implementation. The real scenario of June-July sales will be clear after July end compared to Jun -July 2017."

The Innova Crysta has recorded 43 per cent growth in April-June 2018 as compared to the same quarter last year while the newly launched Yaris continues to sell in good numbers for the company. We'd already told you that the Yaris automatic has received 66 per cent of the bookings received for the car which speaks volumes of the impact the company has made in the country by introducing an automatic right from the base variant.

