Infosys Bags Mazda Excellent Partner Award

Infosys has been awarded the 'Mazda Excellent Partner Award' by Mazda Digital Innovation (MDI) & IT Division, Mazda Motor Corporation. Infosys has been working with Mazda to implement a global supply chain management solution for service part operations in after-market. This solution utilizes a risk-free approach to transform business processes like inventory planning, service parts planning, order fulfilment etc. - followed by the rollout of a warehouse management solution at various Mazda part distribution centres. This supply chain transformation enables Mazda to navigate from a mainframe-based legacy system to a next-generation integrated platform, with real-time transactions and visibility - increasing speed and precision.

Infosys' global supply chain transformation methodology enables companies to adopt integrated business processes resulting in enhanced customer experience and business visibility. The methodology leverages analytics and supply chain process automation and results in simplification of the IT landscape.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "Working with Mazda in this space has been an enriching experience and this award is a testament of our capabilities. We want to thank them for allowing us to build efficiencies throughout their operations and to continue positioning Mazda as a leader in the automotive industry."

