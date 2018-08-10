Infiniti Teases New Electric Vehicle Concept; To Debut At Pebble Beach Concours

Infiniti will debut a new concept vehicle at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and yes it will be an electric car. With executive design director Karim Habib at the helm, the teams in Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. have contributed in the making of the EV. There aren't many details given out other than the fact that it's a concept EV and it'll be revealed on August 23, 2018 and the teaser image too doesn't let on much in terms of design. All we see is a cockpit which does tell us that it's a single seater and the triangular shaped air intakes right behind the driver's seat indicates the aerodynamic nature of the car.

Now, there's also the red accented steering wheel and a tiny windshield. From what we can see, it appears to be the spiritual successor of the Prototype 9, however, unlike the features and aesthetic allure of the latter which was very 1930s, the new EV concept looks much more striking thanks to the sharp design elements.

Infiniti has already announced that it will introduce new vehicles with electrified powertrains from 2021 and this is likely to be just one step in that direction. Karim Habib, Infiniti Executive Design Director said, "Our new concept provides clues to where the Infiniti brand is heading. For us, electrification means performance - our electrified cars will be powerful, efficient, and a joy to drive, and the new concept is a physical representation of our electrified performance future."

