Infiniti Teases New Electric Crossover Ahead Of Debut In Detroit

Infiniti will preview a vision for its first fully-electric crossover at The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit in January, revealing a new form design language for electrification, infused with Japanese DNA. The advent of electrified platforms heralds a fresh approach to what crossover and sedan platforms look like, both inside and out. In January 2018, the company announced that it would electrify its portfolio from 2021 onward, using either e-power (serial hybrid) or pure EV powertrains.

Roland Krueger, Chairman and Global President of Infiniti Motor Company said “As such, INFINITI has a compelling vision as a luxury challenger brand to bring a full portfolio of beautifully-designed electric vehicles to customers around the world. We will focus on developing the full portfolio of e-power and EVs.”

The Q Inspiration, revealed at the 2018 NAIAS, and Prototype 10, seen at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d 'Elegance, both provided elements of a futuristic design language. At the 2019 NAIAS in January, these elements will come together to provide the clearest vision for the era of electrified design.

Karim Habib, Executive Design Director, Infiniti said, “The concept car we will show in Detroit is the beginning of a new era for INFINITI, and an illustration of where we want to go with the brand. Electrification and other new technologies have given us the opportunity to evolve our design philosophy,”

