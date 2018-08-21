New Cars and Bikes in India

Indonesian President's Bike Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Indonesia President's motorcycle ride video at the Asian Games opening ceremony has created a lot of buzz on social media. The video has been tweeted, re-tweeted and shared on Whatsapp many times over.

View Photos
A video showing the President ride a motorcycle to the opening ceremony has gone viral

Highlights

  • The President rides a motorcycle at the Asian Games opening ceremony
  • A video shows the President riding a motorcycle to the ceremony
  • President Joko Widodo is a keen motorcycle rider

The opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games has created quite a buzz on social media after Indonesian President Joko Widodo made a grand entrance on a motorcycle at the event. Before the 57-year-old leader made the appearance at the ceremony, a video was shown at the stadium's giant screen, of the President on his way to the opening ceremony. The President, fondly known as Jokowi, and his entourage are shown in the video to be stuck in traffic. The President then gets out of his car and takes a motorcycle to ride through traffic, apparently leaping across obstacles and navigating small lanes before riding into the stadium.

ams77ke4

(Indonesian President Joko Widodo is shown borrowing a motorcycle after being stuck in traffic)

A helmet-clad rider, presented to be the President, eventually appears at the stadium before Widodo reveals himself before the dignitaries amid loud cheers and applause from the crowd. The President is known to be a keen motorcycle rider, but some observers have questioned if the stunts shown in the video are actually done by the President himself. In any case, the video showcases the leader as a cool biker, and has been shared and retweeted on social media many times. An opposition politician however has accused the country's leader of using the ceremony to try to appeal to young voters ahead of elections next year.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

0 Comments

The 18th Asian Games, declared open by Widodo at the ceremony last weekend, features 18,000 athletes and officials and is being held in Jakarta and Palembang. The last time Indonesia hosted the Asian Games, was in 1962. At this year's games, India has so far clinched 3 gold, two silver and two bronze medals. On Monday, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asian Games gold medal. The other two gold for India have been won by wrestler Bajrang Punia and 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary, who won the gold in the 10 m Air Pistol men final.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Indonesian President Indonesian President Joko Widodo Asian Games opening ceremony

Latest News

New Mahindra Marazzo Teaser Shows Off Headlamp Design
New Mahindra Marazzo Teaser Shows Off Headlamp Design
Indonesian President's Bike Video Goes Viral On Social Media
Indonesian President's Bike Video Goes Viral On Social Media
Volkswagen To Recall 700,000 Cars Over Roof Lighting
Volkswagen To Recall 700,000 Cars Over Roof Lighting
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
Buddh International Circuit To Hold Track Day On September 2, 2018
Buddh International Circuit To Hold Track Day On September 2, 2018
Honda Crosses 1 Crore Sales Milestone In Gujarat, Goa And Maharashtra
Honda Crosses 1 Crore Sales Milestone In Gujarat, Goa And Maharashtra
Benelli Imperiale 400: What We Know So Far
Benelli Imperiale 400: What We Know So Far
Saudi PIF In Talks To Invest In Tesla Rival Lucid Motors
Saudi PIF In Talks To Invest In Tesla Rival Lucid Motors
MondialMoto Plans V5-Powered Superbike
MondialMoto Plans V5-Powered Superbike
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 31.95 Lakh
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 31.95 Lakh
'Tearful' Musk Aims For $25,000 Tesla Car For The Masses
'Tearful' Musk Aims For $25,000 Tesla Car For The Masses
FCA To Manufacture Key Components For Jeep Plug-In Hybrid At Ohio Plant
FCA To Manufacture Key Components For Jeep Plug-In Hybrid At Ohio Plant
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Highlights: Specifications, Images, Features, Prices
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Highlights: Specifications, Images, Features, Prices
Hyundai India Announces Investment In Mobility Service Provider, Revv
Hyundai India Announces Investment In Mobility Service Provider, Revv

Latest Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

87 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

98 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

74 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

23 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Car Models

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.07 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.8 - 13.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India: Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities