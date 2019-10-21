India's Two-Wheeler Exports Grew 4% In First Half Of FY2019-20

Bajaj Auto has become the top exporter of two-wheelers in India, with over 9 lakh units, in H1 FY2020

Amidst slowdown in domestic sales, India's two-wheeler exports have recently witnessed 4 per cent growth in the first half (H1) of the financial year 2019-20 (FY 2019-20). According to the data shared by the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total two-wheeler exports, including motorcycles, scooters and mopeds, reached 17,93,957 units in the H1 of the current fiscal year, as against the 17,23,280 units exported during the same period in the financial year 2018-19. However, in the domestic market, the total two-wheeler sales went down by 16.18 per cent in H1 at 96,96,733 units, from 1,15,68,498 units sold during the same period last year.

Motorcycle exports grew by 6.81 per cent during the current fiscal at 15,85,338 units, compared to the shipments of 14,84,252 units exported between April-September FY 2018-19. On the other hand, scooter exports for the said months fell by 10.87 per cent to 2,01,277 units, from 2,25,821 units during the same period in the previous fiscal year. At the same time, exports of mopeds witnessed the highest de-growth of a massive 44.41 per cent at 7,342 units, compared to the 13,207 units exported in the April-September period last year.

Bajaj Auto is in the lead with total exports accounting for 9,34,581 units in H1 of FY 2019-20

Interestingly, Pune-based Bajaj Auto has become the top exporter of two-wheelers in India, accounting for 9,34,581 units out of the total vehicles exported by the Industry, witnessing a growth of 7.5 per cent. Chennai's TVS Motor Company was the second-highest exporter in the H1 of FY2019-20 with 3,43,337 units, witnessing a growth of 6.24 per cent. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) took the third spot by exporting 1,74,469 units, but with a de-growth of 23.09 per cent compared to what the company exported during the same months of last fiscal year.

As for other manufacturers, India Yamaha Motor exported 1,56,058 units, up 21.38 per cent from last fiscal year, while India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp exported just at 92,823 units, down by 12 per cent compared to exports in April-September FY 2018-19. Suzuki Motorcycle India's exports stood at 54,372 units, up 35.61 per cent, while Royal Enfield, Piaggio, and Mahindra Two Wheelers exported 22,956, 14,050, and 297 units respectively.

(With Inputs From PTI)

