New Cars and Bikes in India

India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge

With the #10YearChallenge going viral, we too take the nostalgic route and check out how much have some of the most popular cars have changed in a decade.

View Photos
The Tata Nano was launched in 2009, like a host of other cars that year. Here's how they've aged

The world is taking the 10-year challenge, posting pictures from a decade ago. While everyone is on a nostalgic trip revisiting memories from a decade ago, we too decided to revisit the cars that were popular in 2009. The auto industry was extremely different then with so many brands yet to make their way to India, while the massive boom of diesel cars was yet to happen. It were simpler times, some would say. However, the Indian auto industry has not only progressed over the years but also brought a massive change in our safety standards, emission standards and general road safety culture, for the better. So, in our version of the #10YearChallenge, we take a look at the most popular cars of 2009 and how much they've changed in the past decade.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

mpf5v9m

The Maruti Suzuki Alto passed through a generation change over the decade

India's most-selling car was dethroned in 2018 by its sibling - the Dzire, but back in 2009, the Maruti Suzuki Alto was the first time car buyer's most preferred choice. In 2019, the Alto remains a close second best-selling car in India, albeit the model on sale is a new generation version with better space, features and engines.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

v6dvjlbs

The current Maruti Suzuki Swift on sale is in its third generation in India

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was at the end of its first generation cycle in 2009, but with volumes surging higher month-after-month. A decade later, it still remains one the most popular cars in India with the third generation model turning a year old next month.

Hyundai Santro

p34gtgo4

The Santro brand was revived last year with a completely new model

The Hyundai Santro was quite popular 10 years ago, and a consistent seller from the automaker. 10 years later, there's a new Santro in town complete new inside and out with more features, better safety and an automatic transmission option too.

Toyota Fortuner

9rchcd2o

The new generation Toyota Fortuner continues to be a strong seller with its decade long presence

Toyota entered into the full-size SUV segment with the Fortuner in 2009 and the SUV has established its dominance in the segment over the years. The current generation Toyota Fortuner was introduced in 2016 with more tech, all-new engines, and is based on the completely new TNGA platform. There are petrol versions too this time.

Ford Endeavour

mgq7gm5s

The Ford Endeavour is due to receive a facelift later this year in India

Ford India had very limited products on sale in India a decade ago and while its portfolio has grown over the years, the Endeavour continues to be a popular choice in the company's stable. The Ford Endeavour has changed dramatically in the last 10 years with the new generation model in place and a facelift there too internationally. The new tech-friendly, off-road ready SUV continues to keep up the fight against the Fortuner in the segment.

Mahindra Scorpio

okudk1l8

The Mahindra Scorpio has evolved in design but now also comes loaded on tech

It was 2009 and Mahindra's expanded line-up of '00' models were yet to hit the market. What was soldiering on instead was the faithful Scorpio as its flagship offering. A decade later, the Mahindra Scorpio remains a popular choice with its robust skills on and off-tarmac. The latest generation model arrived in 2014 with comprehensive upgrades to the exterior and interior.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

eikt9504

The new generation Wagon R is all set to debut on January 23

India's blue-eyed car has been around for a while now and things were no different back in 2009. However, the Wagon R gets the much needed generation change. The third generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is based on the new Heartect platform and gets a more powerful engine, roomier cabin, more features and better design. The new model will be launched on January 23, 2019.

BMW Z4

qbb7kg0s

The new generation BMW Z4 is all set to make its way to India this year

The BMW Z4 was launched in India in 2009 amidst much fanfare and the drop-top coupe got much needed attention in the country. While it wasn't a brisk selling model for the automaker in India, the Z4 was all about the performance and looks and it had that in abundance. While the model was discontinued in India for a while, the all-new Z4 will be making its debut in the country later this year.

Hyundai i20

r1csvnfg

The Hyundai i20 started as a low-volume product for the company but is now a brisk-seller

Hyundai launched the i20 back in 2009 and the model was supposed to a low-volume premium hatchback in a price conscious Indian market. A decade later, the Hyundai i20 often ranks in the top selling cars list and is well into its second generation with the facelifted version on sale.

Tata Nano

n2jfn2lc

The Tata Nano is towards the end of its lifecycle

0 Comments

Another car that made headways in 2009, the Tata Nano was probably the most important launch for that year. The small city car was supposed to be fulfilling the common man's aspiration of owning a four-wheeler with its ₹ 1 lakh price tag. However, with multiple issues around its launch did the job of not allowing the car take off. The Nano couldn't fulfill it's destiny in the long run. 10 years later, the car is nearing its end of its production run even as Tata Motors updated the model time and again.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
#10YearChallenge 10 year challenge Hyundai Santro Ford Endeavour Toyota Fortuner Maruti Suzuki Swift BMW Z4 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Maruti Suzuki Alto Hyundai i20 Tata Nano

Latest News

India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Michael Metge Wins Stage 9; Oriol Mena Finishes 9th
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Michael Metge Wins Stage 9; Oriol Mena Finishes 9th
Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With A R Rahman To Launch Nexa Music For Aspiring Musicians
Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With A R Rahman To Launch Nexa Music For Aspiring Musicians
Mahindra Electric Launches Nemo Life App
Mahindra Electric Launches Nemo Life App
Aprilia SR Max 300 Spotted In India
Aprilia SR Max 300 Spotted In India
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Date Announced
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Date Announced
BMW X4 Launch Date Deferred
BMW X4 Launch Date Deferred
Mahindra Strengthens Its Position In SsangYong
Mahindra Strengthens Its Position In SsangYong
NGT Slams Volkswagen For Not Depositing Rs. 100 Crore As Per Its 2018 Order
NGT Slams Volkswagen For Not Depositing Rs. 100 Crore As Per Its 2018 Order
The Luxury Car Of The Future May Have Lasers For Headlights
The Luxury Car Of The Future May Have Lasers For Headlights
2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Unveiled
2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Unveiled
2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time
2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time
Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall
Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Hyundai models

Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11 - 18.06 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.52 - 8.62 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.3 - 9.72 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.17 - 16.76 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.11 - 12.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 16.43 - 23.77 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
NGT Slams Volkswagen For Not Depositing Rs. 100 Crore As Per Its 2018 Order
NGT Slams Volkswagen For Not Depositing Rs. 100 Crore As Per Its 2018 Order
Mahindra Strengthens Its Position In SsangYong
Mahindra Strengthens Its Position In SsangYong
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities