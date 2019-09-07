India's First Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Delivered

The super-exclusive Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 supercar has finally arrived in India. Limited to just 63 examples, the car you see in these images is the first and only Aventador SVJ 63 so far, and Lamborghini India recently delivered it to an unnamed customer in the country. Lamborghini has also refrained from sharing the price of the Aventador SVJ 63 with us, however, just to give you an idea, the regular Aventador SVJ itself, with some optional packs, costs upwards of Rs 8.5 crore. So, the Aventador SVJ 63 is bound to have a much steeper price tag, given its uber-exclusive stature.

Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India, said, "We are delighted to deliver the Aventador SVJ 63 in India today. The Indian market is constantly evolving towards special and limited edition sports cars. The delivery of Aventador SVJ 63 in India, with just 63 cars produced worldwide, will further encourage car enthusiasts and collectors to augment their fleet with exclusive and limited edition cars from Lamborghini."

As the number in its name suggests, the Aventador SVJ 63 pays tribute to the Italian marque itself, referring to Lamborghini's founding year of 1963. Lamborghini has made ample use of carbon fibre in creating this masterpiece, and the company says that its main goal was a significant downforce improvement compared to the previous Lamborghini Aventador SV: +40% on both axles with an improved drag coefficient -1%.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 gets a 6.5-litre V12 engine making 759 bhp and 720 Nm of peak torque

The limited-edition supercar is powered by the same 6.5-litre V12 naturally aspirated engine, which makes 759 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and develops a monstrous 720 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm, while mated to a 7-speed Independent Shifting Road (ISR) gearbox. The SVJ 63 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 kmph in 8.6 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of more than 350 kmph. This is complemented by a braking distance of 100 kmph to 0 in 30 metres. The 63's V12 comes with a new titanium intake valve with a new-shape intake runner and length, with a modified intake cylinder head duct for higher flow coefficient. It also gets a new, lightweight exhaust system that reduces backpressure while producing the most emotive sound. Also, the SVJ's four-wheel-drive system has improved torque split to maximise traction and agility, with the higher stability of the SVJ 63 allowing a further 3 per cent of torque to be sent to the rear axle compared to the SV.

In terms of features, the car comes with new specifically developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres, which Lamborghini says provide higher vertical stiffness to accommodate the SVJ's higher downforce and provide a high grip level to enhance overall vehicle performance. The company will also offer optional street-legal Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires can be mounted specifically for track use. The cabin, comes with multiple customisation options, along with a driver-focused cockpit, with a Kombi graphics on the TFT digital dashboard display while showing the live status of the ALA functions. Plus the car also gets Lamborghini's three driving modes, Strada, Sport and Corsa, as well as the EGO option allowing the driver to further customise his preferences for car set-up.

