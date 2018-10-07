New Cars and Bikes in India

India's First Emergency Evacuation Vehicle Inducted Into Mumbai International Airport

The Emergency Evacuation Vehicle can extend up to a height of 8.3 metres with the escape stairs capable of holding 115 people at one time.

View Photos
The Rosenbauer built Emergency Evacuation Vehicle has a response time of 2 minutes

In a bid to make access to an aircraft faster during emergencies, the Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), which administers the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) has inducted the Emergency Evacuation Vehicle (EEV) in its fleet. The Mumbai International Airport becomes the first in the country to get such an advanced evacuation vehicle that can access even the largest of passenger aircraft including the Airbus A380, the largest civilian aircraft in operation at present. This is the seventh emergency evacuation vehicle at the airport, but offers better access to the aircraft and can speed up the evacuation process in an emergency.

5mdakg54

(The EEV is built on a MAN chassis by Austrian fire-service manufacturer Rosenbauer)

The Emergency Evacuation Vehicle is built on a MAN chassis by Austrian fire-service manufacturer Rosenbauer. The truck comes with extendable escape stairs that can reach up to a height of 8.3 metres, equal to that of the Airbus A380. The evacuation staircase has been designed to withstand up to 40 knots of windspeeds, while the extension time is just 55 seconds. The EEV is also equipped with a high-pressure smoke ventilation system and is capable of holding up to 115 people at once.

258tpvh8

(The Rosenbauer EEV can extend up to 8.3 metres in height within 5.5 seconds, same as the A380)

The EEV is intended to act as a back-up vehicle in case the internal evacuation system on the aircraft fails to work. The evacuation vehicle with its wider frame and anti-skid floor makes for a safe and effective way to extract passengers in an emergency. The closed side panels on the entire stair and platform area increase safety and prevent fear of falling.

o4vvnqs

The escape stairs can hold up to 155 passengers at a time)

A simple user interface makes it possible for all actions to be controlled by one person, while a roof monitor offers visibility up to 90 metres. The EEV can also be used should the cabin crew is not in a condition to process the evacuation procedure. In such a case, firefighters can gain faster access to the aircraft using the vehicle. The vehicle is the only of its kind in the Mumbai airport Aerodrome Rescue and firefghting department that can access the tail engine in case of a fire.

dqcgjcbg

(The anti-skid floor ensures that passengers don't fall down the stairs when descending)

The Rosenbauer Emergency Evacuation Vehicle is powered by a MAN Euro 6 SCR engine tuned for 337 bhp and can hit 0-80 kmph in 30 seconds. A 3-axle, 6x6 setup makes the escape stairs truck capable of being driven on uneven surfaces without compromising on ride quality of speed. The top speed is rated at 105 kmph.

m6d4cc8g

(The Escape stair case also comes with a smoke ventilation extraction system)

0 Comments

The Mumbai international airport handles over 1.5 lakh passengers with over 950 aircrafts everyday. In fact, it broke the world record earlier this year operating over 1000 aircrafts in a single day. Safety then is extremely necessary and the advanced equipment only helps matters further. The EEV has a response time of just two minutes to anywhere in the airport vicinity.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Emergency Evacuation Vehicle Mumbai International Airport Limited Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport CSIA Mumbai Rosenbauer Rosenbauer Escape Stairs Airport Vehicles Firefighting Vehicles Fire Trucks Emergency Vehicles

Latest News

India's First Emergency Evacuation Vehicle Inducted Into Mumbai International Airport
India's First Emergency Evacuation Vehicle Inducted Into Mumbai International Airport
MotoGP: Marquez Battles Dovizioso To Win Inaugural Thai GP
MotoGP: Marquez Battles Dovizioso To Win Inaugural Thai GP
F1: Hamilton Wins Japanese GP As Vettel Crashes
F1: Hamilton Wins Japanese GP As Vettel Crashes
Pratik Sonawane Takes Pole In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Championship Finale; Dhruv Mohite To Start Second
Pratik Sonawane Takes Pole In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Championship Finale; Dhruv Mohite To Start Second
Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
All-New Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
All-New Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
Anand Mahindra's New TUV300 Plus Sets Twitter Abuzz With Hilarious Comments
Anand Mahindra's New TUV300 Plus Sets Twitter Abuzz With Hilarious Comments
Updated 2018 Tata Tigor Launch Date Announced
Updated 2018 Tata Tigor Launch Date Announced
Actor Hrithik Roshan Will Be The Brand Ambassador For The Upcoming Refreshed Tata Tigor
Actor Hrithik Roshan Will Be The Brand Ambassador For The Upcoming Refreshed Tata Tigor
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition Introduced
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition Introduced
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Vs Old Ford Aspire: Spot The Difference
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Vs Old Ford Aspire: Spot The Difference
General Motors' Cadillac Edges Tesla In Semi-Automated Driving Test
General Motors' Cadillac Edges Tesla In Semi-Automated Driving Test
Toyota, sensing an opening, debates building Lexus cars in China
Toyota, sensing an opening, debates building Lexus cars in China
Datsun India Signs Aamir Khan As Its New Brand Ambassador
Datsun India Signs Aamir Khan As Its New Brand Ambassador
New 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.19 Crore
New 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.19 Crore

Latest Cars

8.4
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 6.21 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
View More
x
Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
Tata Harrier Engine Details Out; Will Be BSVI Ready
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities