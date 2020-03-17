India's First 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12 Delivered In Ahmedabad

An Ahmedabad-based businessman, Deepak Mevada, has recently become the proud owner of the country's first new-gen Bentley Flying Spur W12. First unveiled in 2019, the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is the British carmaker's luxury Grand Touring sports sedan designed, engineered and handcrafted at Bentley Crewe, England. Mevada has special ordered this exotic Bentley, and it was specially customised by his son Binoy Mevada. The bragging right to own a premium car like this certainly comes with a heavy price tag, and this Flying Spur has set Deepak back by a whopping ₹ 5.60 crore (on-road, Ahmedabad).

2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12 was bought by Ahmedabad-based businessman, Deepak Mevada for ₹ 5.60 crore

Interestingly, Deepak Mevada had to wait a good six months to get his hands on his new 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12. The car was booked in mid-August 2019 through Ahmedabad-based premium car dealership Red Stallion Super Cars and was delivered on February 27, 2020. The car comes with the Meteor exterior paint job, while the interior hide is draped in what Bentley called Cricket Ball, a new colour inspired by the traditional deep burgundy hue of a cricket ball.

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12's exterior paint job is called Meteor

The new Flying Spur showcases Bentley's modern sculptural design language and yet gets muscular proportions. Then there are the cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps - now enhanced by chrome sleeves - and new wrap-around rear lamps with 'B' motifs. The new 22-inch wheel designs add to the stance of the car. It is based on an advanced aluminium and composite chassis and 48V electronic architecture.

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12's interior hide is draped in what Bentley called Cricket Ball (deep burgundy)

Inside, the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is not more spacious thanks to the longer wheelbase which has been increased by 130 mm. The car also gets a new dashboard with an HD digital instrument panel display and a rotating centre console which comes with the choice of a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen. The car also gets inductive wireless charging and two USB sockets for mobile phones. The new Flying Spur is also the first Bentley to get an electronic all-wheel steering system, coupled with active all-wheel drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride, delivering phenomenal handling and ride.

The new Flying Spur showcases Bentley's modern sculptural design language

For improved ride and comfort, the car also gets new three-chamber air springs which allow a much greater range of suspension adjustment, while offering sporting levels of body control. A host of new Driver Assistance Systems are fitted to the new Flying Spur as standard, including Traffic Assist, City Assist and Blind Spot Warning, while the ground-breaking Bentley uses state-of-the-art, multi-material body construction.

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur gets a 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 that makes 626 bhp and 900 Nm

Powering the car is a 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission for faster, smoother gear changes. This new engine delivers 626 bhp and 900 Nm. 0-100 kmph takes just 3.8 seconds while top speed stands at 333 kmph. A 48-volt system controls an electronic actuator unit which manages the stiffness of the anti-roll bar, changing the stiffness on-demand to combat cornering forces and keep the Flying Spur level.

Deepak Mevada's 2020 Bentley Flying Spur W12 is one of the 3 units which were recently delivered in India

In addition to it being the first Bentley Flying Spur W12 to be delivered in India, the car bought by Deepak Mevada is also one of the four Flying Spurs that have come to India this year. While two of them were delivered to their respective buyers, one of them is the Bentley Flying Spur First Edition that is still with a dealership and is expected to command a price tag of over ₹ 7 crore (on-road).

