Italian marque brand Maserati has an illustrious line-up in India and announced the launch of the 2018 Quattroporte GTS in December last year. The car maker has now shared images of the country's first ever GTS that has been imported for a customer in Delhi. The 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS is one of the more powerful four-door sports saloons in the country and holds the title of being the fastest luxury sedan in the world. India's first Quattroporte GTS has been finished in the royal blue shade with the interiors finished in ivory white and wood finish. The sports sedan has an average price of ₹ 2.7 crore (ex-showroom), depending on the customisation.

Maserati Quattroporte 1.75 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)

(2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS)

The 2018 Quattroporte GTS made its global debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The model sold in India is offered in two trim options - GranLusso and GranSport. The Quattroporte GTS GranLusso trim amplifies the luxury levels on the sedan with chrome inserts, body coloured side skirts, bumper spoiler, 20-inch Mercurio alloy wheels with black coloured brake calipers. The GranSport variant lends a sporty look with sculpted angles, aerodynamic splitters and piant black finished centre spoiler and side inserts.

(The Quattroporte GTS gets an ivory white and brown themed cabin with wood inlays)

Under the hood, the 2018 Quattroporte GTS draws power from a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned for 522 bhp between 6500-6800 rpm, and 710 Nm of peak torque available beween 2250-3500 rpm. The motor is paired to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. The GTS is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 310 kmph.

(The 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS uses a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine)

With respect to features, the new Maserati Quattroporte GTS comes with an 8.4-inch Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC+) unit and offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. There's also a 900 watt, 10 speaker Harman Kardon audio system, while a 1280 watt, 15 speaker Bowers & Wilkin surround sound system is optional. Buyers looking at the Maserati Quattroporte GTS also have the Porsche Panamera and Aston Martin Rapide to choose from.

