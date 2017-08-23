Indian Wrestler Geeta Phogat Buys A Brand New Range Rover Evoque

Popular Indian women freestyle wrestler, Geeta Phogat, has become the proud owner of a brand new Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SUV. Phogat who recently took the delivery of the SUV post a photo of herself with the new Range Rover Evoque on social media to express her joy and excitement. In the photo, along with her, was her husband and fellow Indian wrestler Pawan Kumar. Phogat posted the photo with a quote saying - "Hard work always pays off love with our new car - Range Rover Evoque".

Now, we do not exactly know which variant of the Range Rover Evoque Geeta Phogat has bought, but judging by the grille design, LED foglamps and the air intake design, it appears to be the HSE variant, which is right below the top-end HSE Dynamic model. The model bought by Phogat comes in a vibrant red and black dual tone paint scheme with sharp projector headlamps, LED daytime running light, chrome highlights for the grille, and a massive bumper with a wide central airdam for better airflow and a silver skid plate.

The model appears to be the Range Rover Evoque HSE variant

On features front the Range Rover Evoque comes with offerings like - 12/12 Way - oxford leather adjustable electric memory seats, chrome tread plates, electrically adjustable 8-way driver and passenger seats, interior mood lighting, parking aid - rear camera including hitching guidance, and in-control touch plus - 11 speaker, 380 w Meridian audio system among others. The SUV is powered by Land Rover's popular 2-litre Ingenium diesel motor that churns out about 177 bhp and develops 430 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and is equipped with a 4-wheel-drive system as well.

Geeta Phogat was the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

Phogat is celebrated for being the first Indian women wrestler to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games, in 2010. Having said that, she became widely known across India, after the release of the Bollywood movie Dangal, which is based on her life.

