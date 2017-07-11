Indian Scout Sixty To Be Taken Off India Market

The Indian Scout Sixty will no longer be available on sale in India, CarandBike has learnt. According to informed sources, the Scout Sixty has not had the kind of market response Indian Motorcycle had hoped for in India, the reason being that with prices of the Scout Sixty more or less similar to the Indian Scout, the company has decided to just focus on one model for the India market. With new GST prices seeing a 12 per cent reduction in prices of the Indian Scout, it makes more sense to just keep the Scout.

(Indian Scout Sixty to be discontinued from the Indian market)

The Scout Sixty is quite a nice bike, as we discovered during our review. But with near identical looks to the Indian Scout, which gets a slightly bigger engine and prices more or less in the same bracket, the company has decided to take off the Scout Sixty. Existing stock will be sold, but after that, the Scout Sixty will no longer be available on sale in India.

The Indian Scout Sixty is powered by a 999 cc, v-twin engine which makes 78 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque. The Scout Sixty has a five-speed transmission while the Scout gets a six-speed transmission. The Scout Sixty's looks are almost identical to the Indian Scout, which gets a slightly bigger engine - with the same v-twin layout, but displacing 1131 cc. In a market where displacement still rules in the premium motorcycle segment, and a minimum price difference meant there was more interest in the Scout than the Scout Sixty, and the fate of the model in India was imminent.