Indian Scout Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Two New Models

The Indian Scout has completed 100 years since the model was first introduced, and now Indian Motorcycle has introduced two new Scout models to mark the 100th anniversary.

Updated:
0  Views
The Indian Scout has completed 100 years and Indian has introduced two new models

  • Mechanically, the new models are powered by the same 1133 cc engine
  • Brakes updated on all 2020 Indian Scout models
  • Now a total of five models in the Indian Scout line-up

Indian Motorcycle marks the 100th anniversary of the Indian Scout with the introduction of two new Indian Scout motorcycles for 2020. The new models are a limited edition Indian Scout 100th Anniversary and the all-new Indian Scout Bobber Twenty. Both new models are powered by the regular Indian Scout's 1133 cc, v-twin engine, and all versions of the 2020 Indian Scout range will have braking updates with new floating rotors, calipers and master cylinders. The 100 Anniversary Indian Scout will have a limited production of just 750 motorcycles, and will be defined by a tan leather solo seat, black wire-spoked wheels, beach-bend handlebar, a luggage rack and a Scout 100th anniversary badge. The anniversary model has been priced in the US at $15,999.

Only 750 limited edition Indian Scout 100 Anniversary model motorcycles will be made

Indian has also revealed a 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty with relaxed ergonomics, thanks to a ape-hanger handlebar. The Scout Bobber Twenty (for the year 1920), will not be a limited edition model like the Scout 100 Anniversary model. The Bobber Twenty is offered in a choice of black, metallic red or matte forest green livery, and will be available with a collection of add-on accessories. The Bobber Twenty is offered in standard trim (without ABS) at $11,999 or with ABS at $12,999.

The Indian Scout Bobber Twenty will not be a limited edition model, and likely to be introduced in India

The three other Indian Scout models will also be offered as 2020 models in a choice of new colours. All three models - the Indian Scout, Indian Scout Sixty, and Indian Scout Bobber - will receive a few minor upgrades, including updated brakes. The Bobber line-up also receives new Pirelli MT60RS tyres, while the Scout receives a new sport seat and passenger footpegs. Pricing for the Scout, Scout Bobber and Scout Sixty remains unchanged for 2020. While it's not clear if the limited edition anniversary model of the Scout will be offered in India, we expect the Bobber Twenty to be introduced at some point, quite possibly by the first quarter of 2020.

