New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Revealed

The Indian Scout Sixty is the most affordable motorcycle from India and now joining its ranks is the new Indian Scout Bobber Sixty. In essence, it is a lightweight, stripped down younger sibling of the standard Scout Bobber.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is one of the more affordable Indian models
  • It gets a 999 cc parallel-twin motor, making 74 bhp & 88.8 Nm
  • It has been launched in USA, with prices starting at $8,999

The Indian Scout Sixty is motorcycle to have if you are an Indian motorcycle fan and are looking for a laid-back cruiser motorcycle from Indian. It is the most affordable Indian motorcycle right now and now, joining it is the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty. It is essentially a stripped down and a lighter version of the Indian Scout Bobber, which is the bigger sibling and more affordable too, of course. The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty gets the same blacked out colour scheme complete with the typical Bobber affair, which includes a single-piece seat, chopped fenders, low-slung design and the cool, retro, old-school design. Unlike the Scout Bobber, the Sixty gets perch-mounted rear view mirrors and a headlamp without a nacelle.

Also Read: Indian Scout Bobber Review

Indian

Indian Bikes

Scout Bobber

FTR 1200

Scout

Scout Sixty

Roadmaster

Chief Vintage

Roadmaster Elite

Chieftain Dark Horse

Springfield

Chieftain Elite

Chief Classic

Chief Dark Horse

Chieftain

o3lhgtgk

(The Scout Bobber Sixty has been launched in USA, with prices starting at $ 8,999)

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty gets a 999 cc V-Twin motor, which makes 74 bhp at 7,300 rpm and has peak torque output 88.8 Nm at 5,800 rpm. It is the same unit as the Scout Sixty and the 6-speed gearbox stays the same too. One can choose to buy the Scout Sixty Bobber in either gloss black or matte black finish. Indian Motorcycle has already launched the Scout Bobber Sixty in USA and we could expect it to be launched in India in the next one year. The prices for the new Indian Scout Bobber Sixty start at $8,999, which when converted to Indian currency, equivalent of ₹ 6.67 lakh.

kgnk6vfg

(The Scout Bobber Sixty gets a 999 cc V-Twin which makes 74 bhp and 88.8 Nm)

0 Comments

The Indian Scout Sixty is priced at ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and we can expect the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty to be priced similarly or maybe with a minimal price hike. While Indian Motorcycle has an elite fan following in India, launching a sub 10 lakh model could prove to be helpful for the company in terms of sales.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Indian Scout Bobber with Immediate Rivals

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian
Scout Bobber

Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
₹ 12.71 Lakh *
Indian FTR 1200
Indian FTR 1200
₹ 17.06 - 19.18 Lakh *
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
₹ 13.45 Lakh *
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty
₹ 11.65 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
₹ 41.3 Lakh *
Indian Chief Vintage
Indian Chief Vintage
₹ 26.83 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Indian Roadmaster Elite
₹ 50.83 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
₹ 31.76 Lakh *
Indian Springfield
Indian Springfield
₹ 35.48 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Elite
Indian Chieftain Elite
₹ 40.25 Lakh *
Indian Chief Classic
Indian Chief Classic
₹ 22.56 Lakh *
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
₹ 19.93 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain
Indian Chieftain
₹ 33.9 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 33.12 Lakh
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 33.12 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities