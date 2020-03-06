Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Revealed

The Indian Scout Sixty is motorcycle to have if you are an Indian motorcycle fan and are looking for a laid-back cruiser motorcycle from Indian. It is the most affordable Indian motorcycle right now and now, joining it is the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty. It is essentially a stripped down and a lighter version of the Indian Scout Bobber, which is the bigger sibling and more affordable too, of course. The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty gets the same blacked out colour scheme complete with the typical Bobber affair, which includes a single-piece seat, chopped fenders, low-slung design and the cool, retro, old-school design. Unlike the Scout Bobber, the Sixty gets perch-mounted rear view mirrors and a headlamp without a nacelle.

(The Scout Bobber Sixty has been launched in USA, with prices starting at $ 8,999)

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty gets a 999 cc V-Twin motor, which makes 74 bhp at 7,300 rpm and has peak torque output 88.8 Nm at 5,800 rpm. It is the same unit as the Scout Sixty and the 6-speed gearbox stays the same too. One can choose to buy the Scout Sixty Bobber in either gloss black or matte black finish. Indian Motorcycle has already launched the Scout Bobber Sixty in USA and we could expect it to be launched in India in the next one year. The prices for the new Indian Scout Bobber Sixty start at $8,999, which when converted to Indian currency, equivalent of ₹ 6.67 lakh.

(The Scout Bobber Sixty gets a 999 cc V-Twin which makes 74 bhp and 88.8 Nm)

The Indian Scout Sixty is priced at ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and we can expect the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty to be priced similarly or maybe with a minimal price hike. While Indian Motorcycle has an elite fan following in India, launching a sub 10 lakh model could prove to be helpful for the company in terms of sales.

