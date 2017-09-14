Indian Scout Bobber Launch Scheduled For November

The Indian Scout Bobber gets updated looks and ergonomics, but shares the engine with the Indian Scout

The latest addition to the Indian Motorcycle line-up, the Indian Scout Bobber, will now be launched by November in India. The Scout Bobber has already been launched in the US, and Indian Motorcycle has already started accepting bookings for an amount of ₹ 50,000 in India. The Indian Scout Bobber extends the popular Indian Scout line-up, joining the Indian Scout and Indian Scout Sixty. The Indian Scout Bobber incorporates aesthetic changes to the Indian Scout, and is expected to be priced around ₹ 14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Indian Scout Bobber gets a stripped down and muscular look Also Read: Indian Scout Bobber - All You Need To Know

The Indian Scout Bobber is a cosmetic update on the standard Indian Scout, following a stripped-down "bobbed" look, with chopped fenders, and a blacked-out look. The headlight gets a small shroud, and the Indian badge on the fuel tank gets a new bold font, and there's a tracker-style handlebar, new engine covers and bar-end mirrors. The Scout Bobber is built on the same chassis as the standard Scout and also shares the same engine. The 1,131 cc v-twin engine makes 100 bhp of power and 97.7 Nm of peak torque.

The 1,131 cc v-twin engine is shared with the standard Indian Scout

The riding position of the Indian Scout Bobber is different from the Indian Scout, with re-positioned footpegs and the new handlebar, making for a tighter, and more streamlined riding position. The rear suspension has also been dropped, but the seat height has increased. The front suspension is also new and gets a slightly different geometry, so expect the Scout Bobber's handling and ride quality to be different from the Indian Scout as well.

Indian Scout Bobber will be available on sale in India by November Also Read: 2018 Indian Scout Bobber Launched

Prices in India will be announced in November and deliveries for the Scout Bobber are also expected to begin soon after. The bike comes with a standard solo seat, but Indian will introduce a wide range of accessories including a premium leather passenger seat, slip-on exhausts, saddlebags, mid-rise handlebars and even a short windshield. The Indian Scout Bobber is expected to be available in a choice of five colours - Thunder Black, Star Silver Smoke, Bronze Smoke, Indian Motorcycle Red and Thunder Black Smoke.

