Indian Scout Bobber India Launch Confirmed

The Indian Scout Bobber will be launched in India by the end of September, CarandBike has learnt

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Indian Scout Bobber will be available on sale by September-end
  • Prices for India will be announced in September
  • Scout Bobber shares same engine and chassis with Indian Scout

The Indian Scout Bobber, the latest addition to the Indian Scout family will be launched by the end of September 2017, CarandBike has learnt. The bike has already been launched in the US, and will on sale in US dealerships from September. But looks like India won't have to wait too long either, with Polaris now confirming that the bike will be available from the end of September in India as well. The Indian Scout Bobber joins the Indian Scout and the Indian Scout Sixty in Indian Motorcycle's Scout line-up.

Indian
Indian

The Indian Scout Bobber will be brought to India as completely built units (CBU). The standard Indian Scout is priced at ₹ 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and the Indian Scout Bobber is expected to cost a little more, so expect pricing to be under ₹ 14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Indian Scout Bobber is available in a range of five new shades and the company has confirmed to CarandBike that deliveries will begin by the end of September.

indian scout bobber

Indian Scout Bobber shares the same engine and chassis with the Indian Scout

The Indian Scout Bobber incorporates aesthetic changes to the standard Indian Scout, with a stripped down look, and more muscular appeal. The engine is shared with the standard Indian Scout, and the Scout Bobber is built on the same chassis as well. The headlight gets a little shroud, it gets new block letters on the 'Indian' badge on the fuel tank and there's a new tracker-style handlebar and bar-end mirrors.

indian scout bobber

The riding position is different with tighter footpegs and a lowered rear suspension

The riding position on the Scout Bobber is different from the Indian Scout with re-positioned footpegs and a lowered rear suspension. The seat height gets an increase over the Indian Scout and the front suspension is different as well. Indian Motorcycle will offer a wide range of accessories to customise the Indian Scout Bobber to individual tastes and preferences.

Indian Scout Sixty
Indian
Scout Sixty
