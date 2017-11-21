Indian Scout Bobber: All You Need To Know

The Indian Scout Bobber is the third bike in the Scout family to be launched

The Indian Scout Bobber is the latest addition to the Indian Scout family, and the motorcycle is all set to go on sale in India later this week. Indian Motorcycle had scheduled the Scout Bobber launch in the country at India Bike Week 2017 in Goa, where the model will be making its debut at the main stage. The Bobber is the third model in the Indian Scout line-up which already has the Indian Scout, Indian Scout Sixty motorcycles, but this version differentiates itself with a darker tone to its styling. The Indian Scout Bobber is essentially a stripped-down, 'bobbed' look typical of bobbers. The motorcycle adds more muscle to its appearance while sharing the same engine as the standard Scout.

Here's all you need to know about the soon to be launched Indian Scout Bobber:

The Indian Scout Bobber gets a stripped down and muscular look

1. What is it?

It's essentially a cosmetic update on the standard Indian Scout, with chopped fenders, and a stripped down and blacked out look. The headlight gets a little shroud, the 'Indian' badge on the fuel tank gets bold block letters and there's a new tracker-style handlebar, new engine covers and bar-end mirrors. The Scout Bobber is built on the same chassis as the Indian Scout. Wheels are same size and made of aluminium and get the all-black treatment. The Scout Bobber rides on fat, Kenda K761 tyres with deep treads.

The 1,131 cc v-twin engine is shared with the standard Indian Scout

2. How is the engine?

The Indian Scout Bobber shares the same engine with the standard Indian Scout. The 1,131 cc, v-twin engine makes maximum power of 100 bhp and 97.7 Nm of torque. It's a smooth motor and has enough grunt and pull to make it quite likeable. The transmission is the same six-speed unit of the Indian Scout and brakes are also the same.

The riding position is different with tighter footpegs and a lowered rear suspension

3. What else is new?

The riding position of the Indian Scout Bobber is different from the Indian Scout, thanks to the new tracker-style handlebar and re-positioned footpegs, which make a tighter and more streamlined riding position. The rear suspension, with a dual shock set-up, has also been dropped by over 25.4 mm, but seat height has increased to 650 mm. The front suspension is also new and features a cartridge type fork with 119 mm of travel.

The Indian Scout Bobber will be available in five shades and a wide range of accessories

4. Anything else?

The Indian Scout Bobber comes with a standard solo seat. But there's a whole range of accessories available, including a premium leather passenger seat with sissy bar, slip-on exhausts, saddlebags, mid-rise handlebars, and even low rise windshields.

Indian Scout Bobber will be available on sale in India by the end of 2017

5. When is it available on sale?

While bookings are open, the Indian Scout Bobber will be available on sale soon after IBW 2017. You can book the Bobber for a token amount of ₹ 50,000 while deliveries are said to commence by December this year.

The Indian Scout Bobber will be priced around ₹ 14 lakh (ex-showrrom Delhi)

6. How much will it cost?

In the US, the Indian Scout Bobber price starts from $11,499 to $12,499 and is available in a choice of five colours - Thunder Black, Star Silver Smoke, Bronze Smoke, Indian Motorcycle Red, and Thunder Black Smoke. In India, the standard Indian Scout costs ₹ 12.99 (ex-showroom Delhi), and the Scout Bobber is expected to cost around ₹ 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

