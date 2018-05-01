Indian Roadmaster Elite: What To Expect

Polaris-owned Indian Motorcycle makes some of the most exquisite cruisers that certainly have a strong following globally. But the American manufacturer took the exclusive quotient a notch higher with the Roadmaster Elite that was introduced globally last year. While limited edition versions of standard motorcycles aren't exactly new, the Indian Roadmaster Elite manages to distinguish itself with some special detailing that will make it one of the most expensive motorcycles in the country, when it goes on sale tomorrow. Here's what you can expect from the Indian Roadmaster Elite.

Indian Roadmaster 42.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

While the Indian Roadmaster has been designed for absolute comfort, but Roadmaster Elite will be adding an exclusive touch sporting a custom paint job. Indian says the dual-tone black and cobalt blue colour scheme is hand painted and takes up to 30 hours to complete. However, the big highlight is the 23-karat gold leaf badge on the fuel tank that certainly makes for a unique and standout feature on the motorcycle.

The Indian Roadmaster is the bike maker's flagship offering and the standard version already comes with a tonne of bells and whistles as part of the features list. The Roadmaster Elite gets a 7-inch touchscreen systme with Ride Command infotainment unit and integrated navigation. The cruiser also gets a 300-watt audio system along with USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

(Indian Roadmaster Elite gets a custom dual-tone black and cobalt blue paint job)

In addition, you get pillion armrests, billet aluminium floorboards and a premium touring console as well as pinnacle mirrors. Since, the Indian Roadmaster Elite is part of the company's touring range, it also gets an adjustable windscreen, heated seats, cruise control, a waterproof saddlebag and trunk with over 140 litres of cargo space.

There have been no changes made to the powertrain of the Indian Roadmaster Elite and the cruise uses the same 1811 cc Thunder Stroke 111 engine tuned for 135 Nm of peak torque available at 3000 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed transmission. Suspension duties include telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at rear, while braking duties are handled by dual 300 mm discs up front and a single 300 mm disc at the rear. ABS is offered as standard.

The Indian Roadmaster Elite, like the complete range, will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). However, out of the total 300 Elite units built globally, only one model is confirmed to arrive in India. The big surprise is expected to be the price on the Roadmaster Elite which will be nothing less than ₹ 50 lakh (ex-showroom). We will be at the Roadmaster Elite launch tomorrow and will be bringing you all the updates from the event. Make sure you keep watching this space.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.