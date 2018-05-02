Indian Roadmaster Elite: All You Need To Know

The 2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite touring motorcycle is all set to go on sale in India today. The bike made its global debut last year and it's essentially a more premium, limited edition version of the standard Roadmaster. The Indian Roadmaster Elite is the flagship motorcycle from the American motorcycle marque in India and is expected to be priced in the vicinity of ₹ 50 lakh (ex-showroom). We have already told you what to expect from the bike in our earlier reports, and here's everything else you need to know about the new Indian Roadmaster Elite.

Indian Roadmaster 42.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Indian Motorcycles will be manufacturing only 300 examples of the Roadmaster Elite, of which only one unit has been allotted for sale in India. Sadly, the bike has already been sold, so, even if you plan to buy one post price announcement, it's won't be available. In comparison to the standard Roadmaster, the major visual differentiator is the unique two-tone custom inspired candy blue and black paint job and each one of these 300 bikes has been hand-painted. Indian Roadmaster Elite gets 23 karat gold leaf badging on the fuel tank The Indian Roadmaster Elite is literally sheer luxury on two-wheels, thanks to 23 karat gold leaf badging on the fuel tank and lower engine covers. The Indian Roadmaster Elite comes with lightweight and strong cast aluminium frame that good low-speed handling, better stability in the corners and highways. The Roadmaster Elite tips the scales at 433 kg which is the wet weight. The bike is powered by the same engine as the regular Roadmaster, which is the 1,811 cc Thunder-stroke V-twin engine that develops 150 Nm of peak torque at 2900 rpm. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed transmission. Suspension duties include telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking duties are handled by dual 300 mm discs up front and a single 300 mm disc at the rear. ABS is offered as standard. Indian Roadmaster Elite offers a total of over 140 litres of storage space Being a touring motorcycle, the Indian Roadmaster Elite also offers a massive amount of storage space. Collectively between the saddlebags, trunk, fairing and lowers, the bike offers over 140 litres of waterproof storage space. For better riding comfort, the Roadmaster Elite also comes with pillion armrests, billet aluminium floorboards and a premium touring console as well as pinnacle mirrors, in addition to the adjustable windscreen, heated seats, and cruise control. Indian Roadmaster Elite Ride Command System The Roadmaster Elite gets full LED lightings along with Indian's Ride Command system that comes with an intuitive touchscreen display, offering customizable information displays, two-finger touch, with pinch to zoom, and more. The system also gets Bluetooth connectivity, USB port and a 300-watt speaker system. The bike also comes with keyless ignition function with the proximity key fob and engine start/stop button. If you lose the key fob, the bike can be started by entering your personal security code.

