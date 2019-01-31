New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian-Origin Tesla CFO Leaves As Automaker Promises Profits And Cheaper Cars

The departure of Deepak Ahuja as well as missing Wall Street profit targets for the end of 2018, sent Tesla shares down nearly 6 percent after hours.

View Photos
Tesla's vice president of finance, will replace Ahuja, who is about 56 years old.

Tesla Inc's Indian-origin chief financial officer will leave the company as the automaker on Wednesday promised cheaper Model 3 sedans, the launch of Chinese production this year and profits in every quarter in 2019. The departure of Deepak Ahuja as well as missing Wall Street profit targets for the end of 2018, sent Tesla shares down nearly 6 percent after hours. Zach Kirkhorn, Tesla's vice president of finance, will replace Ahuja, who is about 56 years old.

Chief Executive Elon Musk touted strong demand for the Model 3, as the company begins to ship the car to Europe and Asia from its Fremont, California factory. But he acknowledged it was paramount to cut costs to lower the price of the vehicle for a wider customer base.

"We have to be relentless about costs in order to make affordable cars and not go bankrupt," said Musk on a conference call with analysts. While the company expressed optimism that it could post a profit in the first quarter despite fewer deliveries of its flagship S and X vehicles, Tesla warned of challenges such as logistics and global deliveries of its new Model 3.

Tesla said plans to lower the price of the Model 3 were contingent on quickly building its factory in China. It hopes to produce 500,000 vehicles a year there by the last quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020, a goal it originally expected to meet in 2018.

To start, the Shanghai factory will build 3,000 Model 3s per week, while production at Tesla's Fremont plant will rise to 7,000 Model 3s per week by year's end, the company estimated.

"Bottom line is we need the Shanghai factory to achieve that 10,000 rate and have the cars be affordable," Musk told analysts. "The demand for Model 3 is insanely high. The inhibitor is affordability."

Musk announced a 7 percent workforce reduction earlier this month, saying it was crucial to cut costs to roll out a lower-priced, yet still profitable, Model 3.

The cheapest today is priced at $44,000. Musk gave a "rough guess" that Tesla would begin building its originally promised $35,000 version around the middle of this year.

Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin called Tesla's results "somewhat weak, but largely as expected."

"We think people have been too bullish about Tesla showing earnings power, and sustained positive cash from operations," he said.

MORE CASH
Investors have wondered whether Tesla, which has never posted an annual profit, will seek more capital to fund a planned Model Y SUV, the building of factories in China and Europe, and the expansion of Tesla's existing Nevada battery plant, the Gigafactory.

Tesla said it ended the quarter with $4.3 billion in cash and said it could pay a $920 million convertible bond maturing in March.

"Tesla has a fantastic brand, and by all accounts a fantastic product, but we're worried it's also fantastically expensive," said Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "2019 could prove a make-or-break year."

The winding down of a U.S. tax subsidy this year will make all Tesla cars more expensive and could hurt sales.

Tesla said it expected lower S and X deliveries in the first quarter, given a "pull-forward in demand" in 2018 for those vehicles when the full subsidy was still available. Tesla recognizes revenue once a vehicle is delivered.

In the fourth quarter, customer deposits decreased by $113 million from the prior quarter to $793 million. Tesla said it was working through its Model 3 backlog without clarifying further.

Asked about Model 3 reservations, Ahuja said that number was "not relevant." Tesla last disclosed in May that net Model 3 reservations - accounting for new orders and cancellations - exceeded 450,000.

The company made a net profit of $139.5 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a $311.5 million in the third quarter, when it benefited from regulatory credits. (bit.ly/2Uv6szO)

Excluding items, Tesla earned $1.93 per share, missing expectations of $2.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

0 Comments

Tesla's total revenue rose 5.9 percent to $7.23 billion, beating the analyst average estimate of $7.08 billion.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla CFO Tesla cars Tesla Profitability Tesla Operations

Latest News

Tata’s New Premium Hatchback Launch Details Revealed
Tata’s New Premium Hatchback Launch Details Revealed
Indian-Origin Tesla CFO Leaves As Automaker Promises Profits And Cheaper Cars
Indian-Origin Tesla CFO Leaves As Automaker Promises Profits And Cheaper Cars
Exclusive: More Powerful Yamaha FZ V3.0 Set To Arrive In 2020
Exclusive: More Powerful Yamaha FZ V3.0 Set To Arrive In 2020
Volkswagen Aims To Open E-Vehicle Platform To Competitors
Volkswagen Aims To Open E-Vehicle Platform To Competitors
Bosch To Invest Four Billion Euros In Autonomous Cars Development
Bosch To Invest Four Billion Euros In Autonomous Cars Development
Volkswagen To Reveal Fully Electric Dune Buggy At The Geneva Motor Show
Volkswagen To Reveal Fully Electric Dune Buggy At The Geneva Motor Show
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up New R&D Centre In Germany
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up New R&D Centre In Germany
Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India
Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
Indian Motorcycle Trademarks 'Renegade' Name For New Motorcycle In The US
Indian Motorcycle Trademarks 'Renegade' Name For New Motorcycle In The US
Volkswagen Surpasses Toyota And Nissan In Global Sales In 2018
Volkswagen Surpasses Toyota And Nissan In Global Sales In 2018
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
Low Volume Models Will Not Shift To BS-VI: Mahindra & Mahindra
Low Volume Models Will Not Shift To BS-VI: Mahindra & Mahindra
MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform
MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches

Latest Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Tesla models

x
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review: The Bread Box Gets Sexier, More Capable!
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review: The Bread Box Gets Sexier, More Capable!
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities