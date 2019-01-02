Indian Oil Begins Doorstep Fuel Delivery In Chennai

Indian Oil Corporation has extended its doorstep fuel delivery programme to the city of Chennai. The company has introduced its mobile fuel dispenser vehicles in the Tamil Nadu capital and the initiative is a first-of-its-kind in South India. The doorstep fuel delivery service will only offer diesel fuel for now, given petrol is a lot more volatile than diesel and can get difficult to handle while transportation.

The fuel delivery truck is retrofitted with a mobile dispenser and can hold up to 6000 litres at one time. The company's main target at present at industrial customers and not private vehicle owners. The initiative is said to offer convenience to those customers that operate generators at commercial establishments. The doorstep fuel delivery service also prompts safer transportation of fuel, in place of carrying the highly flammable liquid in barrels.

Customers looking to purchase over 2500 litres need to have a Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) license for storage, while a minimum order of 200 litres can be placed via the Repose mobile app.

Indian Oil first started the initiative in Pune in March last year, while competitor Hindustan Petroleum commenced mobile fuel delivery in Mumbai last year. The companies provide only diesel in Pune and Mumbai as well as part of the fuel delivery service.

