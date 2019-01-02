New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Oil Begins Doorstep Fuel Delivery In Chennai

After Pune, Indian Oil Corporation has now commenced doorstep delivery of fuel in Chennai. The initiative though is only available for diesel fuel and for commercial establishments.

View Photos

Indian Oil Corporation has extended its doorstep fuel delivery programme to the city of Chennai. The company has introduced its mobile fuel dispenser vehicles in the Tamil Nadu capital and the initiative is a first-of-its-kind in South India. The doorstep fuel delivery service will only offer diesel fuel for now, given petrol is a lot more volatile than diesel and can get difficult to handle while transportation.

The fuel delivery truck is retrofitted with a mobile dispenser and can hold up to 6000 litres at one time. The company's main target at present at industrial customers and not private vehicle owners. The initiative is said to offer convenience to those customers that operate generators at commercial establishments. The doorstep fuel delivery service also prompts safer transportation of fuel, in place of carrying the highly flammable liquid in barrels.

Customers looking to purchase over 2500 litres need to have a Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) license for storage, while a minimum order of 200 litres can be placed via the Repose mobile app.

0 Comments

Indian Oil first started the initiative in Pune in March last year, while competitor Hindustan Petroleum commenced mobile fuel delivery in Mumbai last year. The companies provide only diesel in Pune and Mumbai as well as part of the fuel delivery service.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Indian Oil Indian Oil Corporation Indian Oil Doorstep Delivery Fuel Delivery Service India fuel Delivery Chennai

Latest News

Indian Oil Begins Doorstep Fuel Delivery In Chennai
Indian Oil Begins Doorstep Fuel Delivery In Chennai
New Car Launches Aid Carmakers To Sustain Growth In December 2018
New Car Launches Aid Carmakers To Sustain Growth In December 2018
Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent In December 2018; Ends Year With Over 80 Lakh Units Sold
Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent In December 2018; Ends Year With Over 80 Lakh Units Sold
Ford India Domestic Sales Up By 15% In December 2018
Ford India Domestic Sales Up By 15% In December 2018
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of World Debut This Month
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of World Debut This Month
Upcoming Bikes Of 2019: Top Performance Bikes
Upcoming Bikes Of 2019: Top Performance Bikes
TVS Registers 6 Per Cent Sales Growth In December 2018
TVS Registers 6 Per Cent Sales Growth In December 2018
Mahindra XUV300 Underwent Wind Tunnel Testing At Pininfarina's Facility
Mahindra XUV300 Underwent Wind Tunnel Testing At Pininfarina's Facility
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Grew By 31% In December 2018
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Grew By 31% In December 2018
Royal Enfield Sales Drop By 13 Per Cent In December 2018
Royal Enfield Sales Drop By 13 Per Cent In December 2018
Upcoming Scooters In India In 2019
Upcoming Scooters In India In 2019
Honda Cars India Records 4 Per Cent Sales Growth In December 2018
Honda Cars India Records 4 Per Cent Sales Growth In December 2018
Tata Motors' December 2018 Sales Drop By 8 Per Cent
Tata Motors' December 2018 Sales Drop By 8 Per Cent
Hyundai India Sells Over 7 Lakh Cars In 2018, December Sales Up By 4.8 Percent
Hyundai India Sells Over 7 Lakh Cars In 2018, December Sales Up By 4.8 Percent
Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow Marginally In December 2018
Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow Marginally In December 2018

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300 Interiors Leaked; Reveals The Design
Mahindra XUV300 Interiors Leaked; Reveals The Design
Upcoming Scooters In India In 2019
Upcoming Scooters In India In 2019
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Grew By 31% In December 2018
Bajaj Auto's Two-Wheeler Sales Grew By 31% In December 2018
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities