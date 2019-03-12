New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Motorcycles Reveals Springfield Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition

Only 177 units of the limited edition model will be built and will only be sold in Europe, in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Jack Daniel's Limtied Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse gets custom styling

  • Only 177 limited edition bikes will be built
  • The special edition bike is a tie-up with Jack Daniel's
  • The Limited Edition bike will be available in September 2019

Indian Motorcycles has teamed up with Jack Daniel's and Klocl Werks Kustom Cycles to create a limited edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse. The Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse draws design inspiration from Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select, the brand's finely crafted super-premium whiskey. The special edition marks Indian's fourth successive year of partnership with Jack Daniel's, and each limited-edition bike will come with its own commemorative, wooden Jack Daniel's Single Barrel bottle display. Padded with the same leather as the motorcycle's seat, each gift will be engraved with the owner's name, motorcycle number and vehicle identification number (VIN).

"The team at Jack Daniel's relies immensely on their passionate and specialized craftsmen to control the Single Barrel Select process from beginning to end, as each of them pour their personal pride and loyalty into the product every day," said Reid Wilson, Senior Director for Indian Motorcycle. "Our team at Indian Motorcycle shares that same passion for craftsmanship and developed this motorcycle as a tribute to all the craftsmen who value working with their hands and are committed to developing products of the finest quality."

The limited edition bike will be available in September 2019, and only 177 units will be built

The limited-edition motorcycle includes many custom-inspired, ultra-premium design features, including the two-tone custom paint scheme, custom Jack Daniel's Single Barrel badging throughout the bike, and Single Barrel Select wood grain finishes on the tank bag and saddlebag hinges. The Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse will be powered by the 116-cubic inch (1890 cc) Thunder Stroke engine which puts out 172 Nm of peak torque. Adding to the custom paint job will be unique features like quick-release tinted windscreen, full-LED lighting and a seat strap featuring the Jack Daniel's Single Select logo.

Only 177 units of the limited-edition bike will be built, and going by past record, when previous Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian motorcycles sold out in as little as 10 minutes, Indian Motorcycle will launch a new digital promotion to select which customers will be granted the opportunity to be proud owners of this year's limited edition motorcycle. Prices for the limited edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse begin at $36,999 (around ₹ 25.7 lakh), and the bike will be available in September 2019.

Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
MG Motor India To Launch Its First Electric SUV In Phased Manner
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
