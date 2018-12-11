New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Motorcycle Updated Ride Command Mobile App System

Indian Motorcycle has updated the all-new Ride Command infotainment system with mobile app integration.

View Photos
The new Ride Command infotainment system incorporates a mobile app

Highlights

  • Updated Ride Command system incorporates mobile app
  • Remote accessibility to vehicle information, ride routes and maps
  • Riders can view service recommendations and log maintenance on the system

Indian Motorcycle has introduced an all-new Ride Command infotainment system which now features updated software and mobile app integration. The Ride Command system's latest software update allows riders to easily plan routes via a desktop platform, while the new Ride Command mobile app wirelessly transfers the directions to the bike's navigation system and provides remote accessibility to key vehicle information. Indian Motorcycle owners can update their Ride Command system by visiting a local dealership or by downloading the software update from the official website.

Riders can plan ride routes from the official website with up to 100 waypoints. The point-by-point directions can then be wirelessly transferred to the bike using the Ride Command mobile app and a Bluetooth connection to the infotainment system. Riders can view vehicle data, including fuel level, oil life, tyre pressure and battery charge remotely on their mobile device. Rides can also be tracked, and riders can also view service recommendations and log maintenance within the mobile app. The app also allows riders to share completed or planned rides with friends on Facebook.

Indian

Indian Bikes

Scout Bobber

Scout

Scout Sixty

Roadmaster

Roadmaster Elite

Chief Dark Horse

Springfield

Chief Classic

Chief Vintage

Chieftain Dark Horse

Chieftain

Chieftain Elite

FTR 1200

0 Comments

New Indian Chieftain and Indian Roadmaster owners receive three years of complementary map updates. The new Ride Command system also expands the features, as the 2019 Chieftain models and 2019 Roadmaster are equipped with selectable rider modes, as well as rear cylinder deactivation when riding at slower speeds. The updated mobile app integration is compatible with all Indian Motorcycle models equipped with the Ride Command infotainment system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Indian Scout Bobber with Immediate Rivals

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian
Scout Bobber
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson
Street Bob
Indian Scout
Indian
Scout
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph
Speedmaster
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian
Scout Sixty
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson
Roadster
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson
1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson
Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson
Softail Low Rider
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph
Bonneville Bobber
TAGS :
Indian Motorcycle Indian Motorcycle Ride Command Infotainment System Indian Ride Command System

Latest News

Renault To Hike Prices By 1.5 Per Cent Across Vehicles From January 2019
Renault To Hike Prices By 1.5 Per Cent Across Vehicles From January 2019
Indian Motorcycle Updated Ride Command Mobile App System
Indian Motorcycle Updated Ride Command Mobile App System
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Accessories List Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Accessories List Revealed
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched With More Powerful Engine
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched With More Powerful Engine
MotoRoyale Commences Local Assembly Of The FB Mondial HPS 300
MotoRoyale Commences Local Assembly Of The FB Mondial HPS 300
2019 Nissan Kicks Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
2019 Nissan Kicks Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Automobili Pininfarina Names Its PF0 Electric Hypercar 'Battista', Pays Homage To Founder
Automobili Pininfarina Names Its PF0 Electric Hypercar 'Battista', Pays Homage To Founder
Auto Sales November 2018: Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Muted
Auto Sales November 2018: Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Muted
BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits
BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits
Discounts And Offers On Two-Wheelers In December 2018
Discounts And Offers On Two-Wheelers In December 2018
Top 5 Performance Car Launches Of 2018
Top 5 Performance Car Launches Of 2018
Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models
Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models
Indian FTR 1200 Bookings Commence; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
Indian FTR 1200 Bookings Commence; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
Skoda Auto India To Increase Car Prices By 2 Per Cent In 2019
Skoda Auto India To Increase Car Prices By 2 Per Cent In 2019
Discounts And Offers On Luxury Cars In India In December 2018
Discounts And Offers On Luxury Cars In India In December 2018

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
₹ 12.71 Lakh *
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
₹ 13.45 Lakh *
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty
₹ 11.65 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
₹ 41.3 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Indian Roadmaster Elite
₹ 50.83 Lakh *
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
₹ 19.93 Lakh *
Indian Springfield
Indian Springfield
₹ 35.48 Lakh *
Indian Chief Classic
Indian Chief Classic
₹ 22.56 Lakh *
Indian Chief Vintage
Indian Chief Vintage
₹ 26.83 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
₹ 31.76 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain
Indian Chieftain
₹ 33.9 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Elite
Indian Chieftain Elite
₹ 40.25 Lakh *
Indian FTR 1200
Indian FTR 1200
₹ 15.86 - 16.38 Lakh *
View More
x
Nissan Kicks First Drive Review
Nissan Kicks First Drive Review
Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models
Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities