Indian Motorcycle Updated Ride Command Mobile App System

Indian Motorcycle has introduced an all-new Ride Command infotainment system which now features updated software and mobile app integration. The Ride Command system's latest software update allows riders to easily plan routes via a desktop platform, while the new Ride Command mobile app wirelessly transfers the directions to the bike's navigation system and provides remote accessibility to key vehicle information. Indian Motorcycle owners can update their Ride Command system by visiting a local dealership or by downloading the software update from the official website.

Riders can plan ride routes from the official website with up to 100 waypoints. The point-by-point directions can then be wirelessly transferred to the bike using the Ride Command mobile app and a Bluetooth connection to the infotainment system. Riders can view vehicle data, including fuel level, oil life, tyre pressure and battery charge remotely on their mobile device. Rides can also be tracked, and riders can also view service recommendations and log maintenance within the mobile app. The app also allows riders to share completed or planned rides with friends on Facebook.

New Indian Chieftain and Indian Roadmaster owners receive three years of complementary map updates. The new Ride Command system also expands the features, as the 2019 Chieftain models and 2019 Roadmaster are equipped with selectable rider modes, as well as rear cylinder deactivation when riding at slower speeds. The updated mobile app integration is compatible with all Indian Motorcycle models equipped with the Ride Command infotainment system.

