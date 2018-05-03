Indian Motorcycle To Open 4 New Dealerships By The End Of 2018

The premium motorcycle market is booming in the domestic market and Indian Motorcycle is looking to tap into that potential with its offerings. Speaking at the 2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite launch recently, Indian's parent company, Polaris India, Country Head and CEO, Pankaj Dubey said that the manufacturer plans to expand its dealer network with four new showrooms by the end of this year. Indian Motorcycle, America's oldest motorcycle maker, currently has seven operational dealerships across the country, while the upcoming four outlets will come up in Dehradun, Guwahati and Cochin and Jaipur.

(The Indian Motorcycle range starts with the Scout Sixty from ₹ 10.99 Lakh)

Indian Motorcycle is aiming at growing by 60-70 per cent this year with the push largely fuelled by network expansion. Indian's complete range is also imported in the country as Completely Built Units (CBU) and the bike maker is looking at the volumes to grow, back by the drop in import duty on CBU offerings. In a notification in February this year, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) slashed the duty on imported motorcycles above 800 cc to 50 per cent, from the previous 75 per cent.

As a result, Indian Motorcycles slashed prices across its cruiser line-up by ₹ 3 lakh. The manufacturer's cruiser range starts with the Indian Scout Sixty that is a litre-class offering priced at ₹ 10.99 lakh, and goes up to the top-of-the-line Indian Roadmaster cruiser which is priced from ₹ 39 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Swaranjit Bajaj - the first owner of the Indian Roadmaster Elite in India)

Speaking about the manufacturer's latest launch, the 2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite is a limited edition version based on the standard offering and gets a special dual-tone black and cobalt blue paint job along with 23 karat gold leaf plating on the badges. The Indian Roadmaster has been priced at ₹ 48 lakh (ex-showroom) and the first unit made its way to a customer in Mumbai. With only 300 examples to be made globally of the Roadmaster Elite, this is the first one that makes its way to the country, while a second unit has also been ordered.

