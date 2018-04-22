Indian Motorcycle Recalls Over 3,300 Units In USA For Faulty Switch

Indian Motorcycle has issued a recall for 3,341 units of its various models which were manufactured in USA in 2018. There could be a potentially faulty switch which could be corroded and cause and electrical short. This could result in the bikes starting themselves when the key fob is nearby. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that not only is this potentially dangerous but could result in carbon monoxide poisoning if the bike in parked in a closed space, such as a garage. The Minnesota based company has already started the recall for 11 models. Till now, documents show that there have been two instances of Indian motorcycles starting themselves, but there were no related injuries.

(Indian Chieftain Dark Horse) (Indian Chieftain Dark Horse)

The affected models are the Chieftain, Chief, Chief Classic, Chief Dark Horse, Chieftain Classic, Chief Vintage, Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Elite, Chieftain Limited, Springfield and the Springfield Dark Horse.

Indian Motorcycle has said that the recalled bikes, if found to have a defective switch, will be replaced/repaired free of cost to the owners of the bikes. While there are a quite a few Indian motorcycles in India as well, there has been no communication as such from the company yet. Also, the fact that most models from the Indian Chief/Chieftain line-up are CBUs, there could be a possibility of the company issuing a recall in India as well.

