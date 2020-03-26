Coronavirus Impact: Indian Motorcycle Partially Shuts Down Production

Polaris Industries, the parent company of Indian Motorcycles has announced that the company will stop making motorcycles for one week in its Spirit Lake, Iowa plant in the US, as part of the company's wider efforts to suspend production at five plants in the US as well as two overseas plants in response to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. As many as 650 workers will be affected by the shutdown, which comes just days after another American motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson announced suspension of production after one Harley employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Indian Motorcycle is one of America's oldest motorcycle brands

According to initial reports, the shutdown at Indian Motorcycle plants is set to last for a week. Polaris said in a statement that pandemic concerns are expected to reduce demand for its powersports vehicles and have a "significant impact" on its first quarter revenues.

Polaris will continue to ship finished vehicles to dealers, as well as produce products that are considered essential by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), including vehicles built or upfitted for the US military, federal, state or local governments, or customers who are critical to shipping and delivery services.

In addition to the Spirit Lake facility, other plants where production will be suspended for a week include Roseau, Minnesota, Osceola, Wisconsin, Huntsville, Alabama, Battle Ground, Washington, Monterrey, Mexico and Opole, Poland. The company also said that it has set up a program that allows employees to choose to receive up to 10 days of pay to replace their income in the event of coronavirus-related quarantine, illness, or suspension of plant operations.

The latest suspension of production by Indian Motorcycle follows suspension by many motorcycle brands across the world, including Ducati, and KTM in Europe, as well as all motorcycle brands in India, following a 21-day lockdown to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus in India.

