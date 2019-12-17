Indian Motorcycle May Be Planning An Adventure Model

Indian Motorcycle may be planning to get into the adventure bike segment with a new v-twin model as latest reports and leaked documents reveal. According to a document released by ADV Pulse, a document said to be a leaked planning document from Indian Motorcycle, does reveal that Indian Motorcycle has an adventure model planned around the Indian FTR 1200 platform. The new model will likely be introduced as a 2021 model, in a motorcycle segment which has seen rapid growth and popularity over the past decade.

According to the document, the new adventure model will be based on a 1,203 cc v-twin engine with 120 bhp of power, so those figures match with that of the FTR 1200's specifications, which has 120 Nm of peak torque. While the document doesn't offer clinching evidence that Indian Motorcycle is, in fact, working on an adventure bike model, it does give a clear indication that an adventure model is likely to be what the American brand will be venturing into next. This is more likely given Indian's DNA of Polaris Industries (the parent company) of having a lot of expertise in off-road vehicles like ATVs and snowmobiles. But if there is indeed an adventure bike being planned for 2021, it will see Indian Motorcycle venture into completely new territory, otherwise known for cruisers and baggers with big v-twin engines.

The Indian FTR 1200 is the first model from Indian Motorcycle which has been a complete departure from the cruisers the brand is known for. And the FTR 12000 offers some level of sportiness, being as it's based on the Indian Flat Tracker. With sales of cruisers and baggers slowing down globally, it's only logical that Indian Motorcycle will also be keen to have a foothold in the adventure category. Harley-Davidson already has moved into this segment with the Pan America, and now, H-D is also looking at broadening its product portfolio to move into streetfighter and other models, like the Bronx. A new Indian adventure bike certainly seems to be a smart move to keep the brand's international ambitions on an even path, more so, when adventure bikes are now some of the more popular motorcycles the world over.

(Source: Adv Pulse)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.