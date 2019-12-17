New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Motorcycle May Be Planning An Adventure Model

Leaked documents and recent reports suggest that American motorcycle manufacturer Indian Motorcycle may be looking to introduce an adventure bike.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Indian Motorcycle is rumoured to be planning an adventure model based on the FTR1200 platform

Highlights

  • Leaked document reveals adventure model for 2021
  • New Indian adventure bike will be built around the 1,203 cc v-twin engine
  • Will compete with upcoming Harley-Davidson Pan America

Indian Motorcycle may be planning to get into the adventure bike segment with a new v-twin model as latest reports and leaked documents reveal. According to a document released by ADV Pulse, a document said to be a leaked planning document from Indian Motorcycle, does reveal that Indian Motorcycle has an adventure model planned around the Indian FTR 1200 platform. The new model will likely be introduced as a 2021 model, in a motorcycle segment which has seen rapid growth and popularity over the past decade.

3bbnqku

A leaked Indian Motorcycle project planning document reveals plans for an adventure model

Indian

Indian Bikes

Scout Bobber

Scout

FTR 1200

Scout Sixty

Roadmaster

Springfield

Roadmaster Elite

Chieftain Dark Horse

Chief Dark Horse

Chieftain Elite

Chief Vintage

Chief Classic

Chieftain

According to the document, the new adventure model will be based on a 1,203 cc v-twin engine with 120 bhp of power, so those figures match with that of the FTR 1200's specifications, which has 120 Nm of peak torque. While the document doesn't offer clinching evidence that Indian Motorcycle is, in fact, working on an adventure bike model, it does give a clear indication that an adventure model is likely to be what the American brand will be venturing into next. This is more likely given Indian's DNA of Polaris Industries (the parent company) of having a lot of expertise in off-road vehicles like ATVs and snowmobiles. But if there is indeed an adventure bike being planned for 2021, it will see Indian Motorcycle venture into completely new territory, otherwise known for cruisers and baggers with big v-twin engines.

The Indian FTR 1200 is the first model from Indian Motorcycle which has been a complete departure from the cruisers the brand is known for. And the FTR 12000 offers some level of sportiness, being as it's based on the Indian Flat Tracker. With sales of cruisers and baggers slowing down globally, it's only logical that Indian Motorcycle will also be keen to have a foothold in the adventure category. Harley-Davidson already has moved into this segment with the Pan America, and now, H-D is also looking at broadening its product portfolio to move into streetfighter and other models, like the Bronx. A new Indian adventure bike certainly seems to be a smart move to keep the brand's international ambitions on an even path, more so, when adventure bikes are now some of the more popular motorcycles the world over.

0 Comments

(Source: Adv Pulse)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Indian Scout Bobber with Immediate Rivals

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian
Scout Bobber

Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
₹ 12.71 Lakh *
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
₹ 13.45 Lakh *
Indian FTR 1200
Indian FTR 1200
₹ 17.06 - 19.18 Lakh *
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty
₹ 11.65 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
₹ 41.3 Lakh *
Indian Springfield
Indian Springfield
₹ 35.48 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Indian Roadmaster Elite
₹ 50.83 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
₹ 31.76 Lakh *
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
₹ 19.93 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Elite
Indian Chieftain Elite
₹ 40.25 Lakh *
Indian Chief Vintage
Indian Chief Vintage
₹ 26.83 Lakh *
Indian Chief Classic
Indian Chief Classic
₹ 22.56 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain
Indian Chieftain
₹ 33.9 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
More Details About 2020 Kia K5 (Optima) Sedan Revealed
More Details About 2020 Kia K5 (Optima) Sedan Revealed
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Gets Massive Price Cut And New Features
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Gets Massive Price Cut And New Features
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities