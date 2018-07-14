Indian Motorcycle Issues Recall For Scout Range In USA

It looks like it is the season of recalls. And the latest manufacturer to join the recall bandwagon is Indian Motorcycle Company. The US motorcycle manufacturer has issued a recall for 4,185 units in total, which include the Scout, Scout Bobber and the Scout Sixty in USA. The reason for the recall is a possible fault in the ABS (anti-lock brakes) system. Indian says that there may be air in the brake lines which could have an adverse effect on the braking ability of the motorcycles. Usually the brake lines have vacuum inside them which ensures smooth functioning. In a bid to ensure rider safety, the company would like to recall the affected motorcycles and check for the same.

The rectification process will require Indian technicians to bleed the front and rear brakes and that will be done free of charge. The affected motorcycles were manufactured between 2017 and 2018. The recall will begin this month itself. Indian Motorcycle will contact the owners of affected motorcycles and carry out the recall in a phased manner.

Indian Motorcycle also sells the Scout range in India as well and these bikes are brought to the country as completely built units. So there is a possibility that some of the bikes in India could be affected as well. We have sent our query to Indian Motorcycle and they have that they will revert on the matter as soon as possible. The moment we get a response from them, we will update you, the readers, as well.

