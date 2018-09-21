Indian Motorcycle Confirms Launch Of FTR 1200

Inspired by the Indian FTR 750 flat-track race bike, Indian Motorcycle will introduce the new FTR 1200 production model on October 1. Sales of the new model will begin in 2019, and it's expected to be introduced in India as well. The FTR 1200 takes inspiration from Indian's history and success in American flat-track racing, and will be a street bike based on the flat-track race bike. The announcement comes after a lot of speculation that a street version of the FTR 750 is in the making. The FTR 750 is a purpose-built flat track racer that has dominated the American Flat Track professional racing series since its introduction in 2017.

"When we unveiled the FTR1200 Custom at EICMA, we said we'd listen to feedback from riders around the world," said Steve Menneto, President, Indian Motorcycle. "Riders definitely have spoken and the response has been overwhelming. We're proud and excited to announce that we will be putting the FTR 1200 into production."

The FTR 1200 production model will be based on the FTR 1200 Custom concept which was unveiled at the EICMA 2017 show in Milan. So far, the company has not announced any full specifications, but the FTR 1200 will have a flat-tracker style design, which is more practical for street use, and will be powered by a new v-twin engine. The FTR 1200 will be the first motorcycle from Indian which will have roots in motorsport rather than being a conventional all-American cruiser with shiny chrome. More details will be revealed when the production model is unveiled on October 1.

