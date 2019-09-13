New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Motorcycle Announces 2020 Thunder Stroke Line-Up

The Indian Thunder Stroke 116 engine will power several 2020 motorcycle models in Indian's line-up. The new models will also get updates in the electronics and new infotainment system.

Indian motorcycle has introduced a new 1,890 cc Thunder Stroke 116 engine

  • Thunder Stroke 116 engine to debut on 2020 Indian motorcycle models
  • 1,890 cc v-twin engine puts out 170 Nm of peak torque
  • The Thunder Stroke 116 will be seen on Indian's Touring & Bagger models

Indian Motorcycle has announced the company's biggest engine for certain touring and bagger models. The updated models will receive the 116 Thunder Stroke engine as standard and will include the Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain Limited, Chieftain Elite, Roadmaster and Roadmaster Dark Horse. The new Thunder Stroke 116 is a 49-degree v-twin engine displacing 1,890 cc, and has a larger bore (103.2 mm) but the same stroke (113 mm) as the Thunder Stroke 111. The cylinder head of the 116 is all-new and is puts out maximum torque of 170 Nm at 2,900 rpm.

The 2020 Indian Chieftain will be available in two engine versions

A new Indian motorcycle with the 2020 Thunder Stroke engine will come with ride-by-wire, cruise control, ABS and rear cylinder deactivation. This feature will deactivate the rear cylinder at a stop, like a red light, and will manage engine heat. The 116 will also offer three riding modes on the Indian models, including Tour, Standard and Sport. The Tour mode is least aggressive, with the Sport mode offering a much sharper throttle response. The 2020 Indian models will also feature an updated infotainment Ride Command system with a major software update. The full-colour, seven-inch touchscreen will be glove-sensitive, and have a faster quad-core processor powering it. It will offer GPS along with traffic and weather updates, predictive destination searches and customisable displays.

Select touring and bagger models of Indian motorcycle 2020 models will come with the Thunder Stroke 116 engine, displacing 1,890 cc

The 2020 Indian Chieftain will be available in both 111 and 116 engines. The 2020 Indian Chieftain with the Thunder Stroke 116 engine will be available in a Titanium Smoke colour option. The 2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse will be available in three colour options. The Roadmaster will come with plenty of chrome and a lot of colour options and will be loaded with features like multi-level heated seats, adjustable airflow vents and remote locking saddlebags and trunk. We expect the new Thunder Stroke 116 engine to be introduced in India as well, but in all likelihood, only sometime next year, and in select models.

