Indian Motorcycle Adds Two New Models In 2018 Line-Up

Indian Motorcycle has announced its 2018 line-up, adding two new models, including the ultra-premium Indian Roadmaster Elite and the new blacked-out Springfield Dark Horse. For 2018, Indian Motorcycle is also upgrading the Chieftain Dark Horse with a 19-inch ten-spoke blacked out wheel with an open front fender and the infotainment system now included as standard. The ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite features custom-inspired two-tone candy paint that takes 30 hours to complete and is finished by hand, with real 23K gold leaf badging on the tank and lowers.

The Roadmaster Elite comes standard with a large number of premium amenities, including the industry-leading Ride Command system, a 300-watt premium audio system, passenger armrests, billet aluminum passenger and driver floorboards, a premium touring console, and stylish pinnacle mirrors.

Indian Springfield Dark Horse features an open front fender and new 10-spoke front wheel

Similar to other Dark Horse models, the Springfield Dark Horse features matte black paint with gloss black details. The Springfield Dark Horse features an open fender to showcase the new 19" ten-spoke, blacked-out front wheel. Its quick-release windshield features a blacked-out bracket. The stylish windshield protects riders from the elements, or can be easily removed to give a more mean, slimmed down look.

"The Roadmaster Elite and Springfield Dark Horse feature two very different attitudes. The Roadmaster Elite packs all the bells and whistles perfect for riders looking for the best of the best, while the Dark Horse brings blacked-out style to the Springfield line," said Reid Wilson, Marketing Director - Indian Motorcycle. "Beyond these two offerings, we have elevated each and every model - listening to our consumers to bring new features and colours they have asked for."

The Chieftain platform receives notable upgrades for 2018- adding a Chieftain Classic model, that will feature the brand's iconic valanced front fender and genuine leather seat with fringe, available in three colors, including Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black Pearl and Star Silver Smoke. The Chieftain Limited remains at the head of the pack and adds three new colours, including Thunder Black Pearl, Blue Fire and Bronze Smoke. The Chieftain, available in Steel Gray, also receives a 19-inch blacked-out ten spoke wheel and open fender as standard.

The 10-spoke 19-inch wheel, in both black and contrast cut, along with an open front fender, are now available as an accessory for the Roadmaster, Roadmaster Classic, Chieftain, and Springfield motorcycles. The wheel and open fender will fit those models from model year 2014 onwards.

The new 2018 line-up of Indian Motorcycle models will be available in the US beginning September 2017. We're certain the new models will definitely be available in India as well, but so far, there's no word on when these models will finally make their way to India. Also on the 2018 model list is the new Indian Scout Bobber, which was launched recently and will be offered on sale in India by the end of September.

