Indian FTR 1200 S Launch Live Updates; Features, Prices, Specifcations, Images

Indian Motorcycle India will officially be launched the Indian FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India today. Indian Motorcycle had already announced the prices of the two bikes in December 2018. The Indian FTR 1200 S was priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica was priced at Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This is the first instance that a brand new model from Indian Motorcycle is not a chrome laden heavy set cruiser but a lithe, agile motorcycle with a flat-track design.

(Indian will launch two variants of the FTR 1200, the FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica)

The rear swingarm and the silhouette of the fuel tank on the motorcycle is a nod to the model's flat-track design heritage. It is inspired by Indian's championship-winning FTR 750 flat-track race bike. The FTR 1200 series gets a brand new liquid-cooled 1,203cc V-twin motor pumping out 120 bhp and 112.5 Nm of peak torque. Power to the rear wheel is sent via a 6-speed gearbox. The FTR 1200 S gets a long list of premium features such as Bosch stability control with a six-axis inertial sensor along with lean sensitive traction control and ABS, three riding modes (Sport, Standard and Rain) and a 4.3-inch full-colour touchscreen instrument console.

Indian Motorcycle has filed the patent for a new name called 'Raven' which could be used for a new motorcycle model in future. Reports suggest that this new motorcycle will be derived from the Indian FTR 1200 or at least use the same 1,203 cc V-Twin engine that powers the motorcycle and also use the FTR 1200's chassis. Indian Motorcycle India has officially started taking bookings for the FTR 1200 S in India and we expect deliveries to begin in the next month or so.