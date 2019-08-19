Indian FTR 1200 S Launch Live Updates; Features, Prices, Specifcations, Images

The launch of the Indian FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica is perhaps the first instance of Indian launching an all new model which is not a chrome laden cruiser but a flat-track inspired production motorcycle. It definitely is a looker!

The Indian FTR 1200 range gets an all-new 1,203 cc V-Twin engine making 120 bhp & 112.5 Nm

Indian Motorcycle India will officially be launched the Indian FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India today. Indian Motorcycle had already announced the prices of the two bikes in December 2018. The Indian FTR 1200 S was priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica was priced at Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This is the first instance that a brand new model from Indian Motorcycle is not a chrome laden heavy set cruiser but a lithe, agile motorcycle with a flat-track design. 

(Indian will launch two variants of the FTR 1200, the FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica)

The rear swingarm and the silhouette of the fuel tank on the motorcycle is a nod to the model's flat-track design heritage. It is inspired by Indian's championship-winning FTR 750 flat-track race bike. The FTR 1200 series gets a brand new liquid-cooled 1,203cc V-twin motor pumping out 120 bhp and 112.5 Nm of peak torque. Power to the rear wheel is sent via a 6-speed gearbox. The FTR 1200 S gets a long list of premium features such as Bosch stability control with a six-axis inertial sensor along with lean sensitive traction control and ABS, three riding modes (Sport, Standard and Rain) and a 4.3-inch full-colour touchscreen instrument console.

Indian Motorcycle has filed the patent for a new name called 'Raven' which could be used for a new motorcycle model in future. Reports suggest that this new motorcycle will be derived from the Indian FTR 1200 or at least use the same 1,203 cc V-Twin engine that powers the motorcycle and also use the FTR 1200's chassis. Indian Motorcycle India has officially started taking bookings for the FTR 1200 S in India and we expect deliveries to begin in the next month or so.

Aug 19, 2019
The Indian FTR 1200 is offered in two versions - FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 Race Replica, the bikes are scrambler styled and bring some fun to the heritage brand.
Aug 19, 2019
Indian FTR 1200 S Design Details
The Indian FTR 1200 S is inspired by the championship-winning FTR 750 flat-track race bike and comes with a host of special changes including alloy wheels, chopped fenders and a minimal tail section. 