Indian FTR 1200 S, 1200 S Race Replica Launch Date Revealed

Yes! Indian Motorcycle had announced the prices of the 1200 S and the 1200 S Race Replica way back in December 2018 but this time, they are officially launching the two motorcycles in India on August 19, 2019.

The prices of the Indian 1200 S variants were announced in December 2018

Highlights

  • The Indian FTR 1200 S was priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh
  • The Indian FTR 1200 S Race Replica was priced at Rs. 15.49 lakh
  • The prices for the bikes were announced in December 2018

Indian Motorcycle India has announced that it will be launching the Indian FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica in India on August 19, 2019. This is the official launch of the two motorcycles in India although Indian Motorcycle had already announced the prices of the two bikes in December 2018. The Indian FTR 1200 S was priced at ₹ 14.99 lakh and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica was priced at ₹ 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It remains to be seen whether the prices will stay the same or change. Indian had also announced that the company will start accepting bookings in December 2018 itself. Interested customers can go to Indian dealerships and book the motorcycles by paying a token amount of ₹ 2 lakh.

Also Read: Indian FTR 1200 S & FTR 1200 S Race Replica Bookings Commence

t3d832ms

(The S variant gets a full-colour TFT dash with a choice of three riding modes and switchable ABS)

Inspired by the Championship-Winning FTR 750 flat-track race bike, the FTR series gets a new liquid-cooled 1,203cc V-twin engine which makes 120 bhp and 112.5 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a 6-speed transmission. The FTR 1200 S gets a bunch of premium features such as Bosch stability control with a six-axis inertial sensor, selectable riding modes, all controlled by a bright 4.3-inch colour touchscreen instrument console. The engine has been inspired by the Scout but gets 80 per cent new components and runs a higher compression ratio as well.

Also Read: Indian To Introduce Two New Models Based On FTR 1200

j4ikv3i4

(2019 Indian FTR 1200)

According to reports, the FTR 1200 is the first bike in a platform of new models, and we can expect a streetfighter style model based on the FTR 1200, for next year's model line-up, as well as an adventure touring model for the 2021 model year. The streetfighter is likely to be called the FTR 1200 Sport, as seen in the screen grab, while the adventure tourer may be called the FTR 1200 Rally.

