Indian FTR 1200 Bookings Commence; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian FTR 1200 Bookings Commence; Prices Start At ₹ 14.99 Lakh

Indian Motorcycle India has begun taking the bookings for the FTR 1200 in India. The company will launch two models, which are the FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica. Both motorcycles are priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh respectively (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

View Photos
The Indian FTR 1200 is inspired by the FTR 750 Flat-track race bike

Highlights

  • The deliveries of the Indian FTR 1200 will begin in April 2019
  • It gets a 1,203 cc V-twin motor, making 120 bhp & 112.5 Nm
  • Bookings have already begun for token amount of Rs. 2 lakh

Indian Motorcycle India has officially started taking bookings for the FTR 1200 S in India. The company will start the deliveries of the two models, which are the 1200 S and the 1200 S Race Replica from April 2019 onwards. The Indian FTR 1200 S will be priced at ₹ 14.99 lakh while the FTR 1200 S Race Replica will be priced at ₹ 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interested customers can go to any Indian dealership and book the motorcycle by paying a token amount of ₹ 2 lakh.

Also Read: Indian FTR 1200 Production Confirmed

Indian

Indian Bikes

Scout Bobber

Scout

Scout Sixty

Roadmaster

Roadmaster Elite

Chief Dark Horse

Springfield

Chief Classic

Chief Vintage

Chieftain Dark Horse

Chieftain

Chieftain Elite

bsjnools(Indian will launch two variants of the FTR 1200, the FTR 1200 S and the FTR 1200 S Race Replica)
0 Comments

Inspired by the Championship-Winning FTR 750 flat-track race bike, the FTR series gets a new liquid-cooled 1,203cc V-twin engine which makes 120 bhp and 112.5 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a 6-speed transmission. The FTR 1200 S gets a bunch of premium features such as Bosch stability control with a six-axis inertial sensor, selectable riding modes, all controlled by a bright 4.3-inch colour touchscreen instrument console. The engine has been inspired by the Scout but gets 80 per cent new components and runs a higher compression ratio as well. Plus, this is the first ever production motorcycle from Indian which not an out and out cruiser and is lighter too compared to the heavyweights from Indian motorcycle. The company will bring the FTR 1200 range to India as a CBU, like all other Indian models.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Indian Scout Bobber with Immediate Rivals

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian
Scout Bobber
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson
Street Bob
Indian Scout
Indian
Scout
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph
Speedmaster
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian
Scout Sixty
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson
Roadster
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson
1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson
Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson
Softail Low Rider
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph
Bonneville Bobber
TAGS :
Indian Motorcycles in India Indian FTR 1200 Indian FTR 1200 launch

Latest News

Indian FTR 1200 Bookings Commence; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
Indian FTR 1200 Bookings Commence; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
Skoda Auto India To Increase Car Prices By 2 Per Cent In 2019
Skoda Auto India To Increase Car Prices By 2 Per Cent In 2019
Discounts And Offers On Luxury Cars In India In December 2018
Discounts And Offers On Luxury Cars In India In December 2018
Mahindra In Talks With The Government To Bring The Formula E To India
Mahindra In Talks With The Government To Bring The Formula E To India
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Tata Motors Group's Global Sales Falls By 7% In November 2018
Tata Motors Group's Global Sales Falls By 7% In November 2018
Year-End Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018
Year-End Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing
Mahindra’s 2019 Formula E Race Car M5 Electro Makes Its Debut In India
Mahindra’s 2019 Formula E Race Car M5 Electro Makes Its Debut In India
Maruti Suzuki Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone For Its CNG Car Portfolio
Maruti Suzuki Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone For Its CNG Car Portfolio
McLaren 720S Spider Unveiled
McLaren 720S Spider Unveiled
Petrol Prices Down Nearly 15% From Record Levels
Petrol Prices Down Nearly 15% From Record Levels
Is This The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.5-Litre Diesel Model?
Is This The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.5-Litre Diesel Model?
Tesla May Consider Buying Idle General Motors Plants
Tesla May Consider Buying Idle General Motors Plants
2019 BMW X4 Coupe SUV Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
2019 BMW X4 Coupe SUV Spotted In India Sans Camouflage

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
₹ 12.71 Lakh *
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
₹ 13.45 Lakh *
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty
₹ 11.65 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
₹ 41.3 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Indian Roadmaster Elite
₹ 50.83 Lakh *
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
₹ 19.93 Lakh *
Indian Springfield
Indian Springfield
₹ 35.48 Lakh *
Indian Chief Classic
Indian Chief Classic
₹ 22.56 Lakh *
Indian Chief Vintage
Indian Chief Vintage
₹ 26.83 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
₹ 31.76 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain
Indian Chieftain
₹ 33.9 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Elite
Indian Chieftain Elite
₹ 40.25 Lakh *
View More
x
Year-End Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018
Year-End Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities