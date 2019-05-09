New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Drivers Face The Heat As Uber Plans IPO

Uber drivers in India said they are facing the heat as cash incentives have considerably gone down while work hours have gone up.

View Photos
Uber drivers in India are facing the heat as cash incentives have considerably gone down .

As Uber drivers planned a global strike on Wednesday ahead of the ride-hailing giant's massive initial public offering (IPO), Uber drivers in India said they are facing the heat as cash incentives have considerably gone down while work hours have gone up. Drivers in cities like Los Angeles, New York City, London and Tokyo were to join the strike and log off from the apps on Wednesday.

According to Santosh, an Uber driver in Delhi-NCR, the initial adrenaline rush is over and it has been difficult to run the family as income is low, incentives are down and stress levels are high owing to the pressure to pay monthly EMIs towards car and home loans.

"When I joined Uber, things were just going fine. Now, with low cash incentives, I have to drive for long hours to make the ends meet," Santosh told IANS.

Dharam and Shamu, both Uber drivers, also echoed Santosh's view.

An email sent to Uber India for a comment went unanswered.

Uber launched its services in India in 2013 with its UberBLACK service and launched its premium UberX service in 2014.

Uber currently operates in 31 cities in the country and aims to take its services to other, deeper parts of the country.

The global ride-hailing platform in January announced the appointment of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kharagpur alumnus Pavan Vaish as the new Head of Central Operations.

Uber filed its IPO process last month. It would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "UBER".

The company is seeking a market value just above $90 billion in its IPO, according to documents filed with regulators. The ride-hailing company has also announced one-off bonus for drivers as it prepared to go public.

As of December 31, 2018, it had 91 million, or 9.1 crore, monthly active platform users. There were 3.9 million, or 39 lakh, drivers on the platform by the end of 2018.

Uber and Lyft drivers in cities, including Los Angeles, New York City and London, were set to join the strike and log off from the apps (from 7 am to 9 am ET) on Wednesday.

"Wall Street investors are telling Uber and Lyft to cut down on driver income, stop incentives and go faster to Driverless Cars," Bhairavi Desai, Executive Director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, was quoted as saying by the CNET.

"With the IPO, Uber's corporate owners are set to make billions, all while drivers are left in poverty and go bankrupt," she added.

0 Comments

In a statement to CNET, an Uber representative said: "Drivers are at the heart of our service -- we can't succeed without them -- and thousands of people come into work at Uber every day focused on how to make their experience better, on and off the road".



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Uber Uber taxi Uber IPO Uber IPO Filing Uber ride

Latest News

Indian Drivers Face The Heat As Uber Plans IPO
Indian Drivers Face The Heat As Uber Plans IPO
Toyota, Panasonic To Set Up Firm To Connect Cars, Homes
Toyota, Panasonic To Set Up Firm To Connect Cars, Homes
Daimler CEO Says His Successor Will Have A Tough Job
Daimler CEO Says His Successor Will Have A Tough Job
Maruti Suzuki Took Proactive Measures To Help Customers Affected By Fani Cyclone
Maruti Suzuki Took Proactive Measures To Help Customers Affected By Fani Cyclone
2019 MINI John Cooper Works Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 43.5 Lakh
2019 MINI John Cooper Works Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 43.5 Lakh
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Details Revealed
2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Details Revealed
Hyundai Announces New Smart Mobility Plan India With Focus On Electric, Clean & Connected Cars
Hyundai Announces New Smart Mobility Plan India With Focus On Electric, Clean & Connected Cars
Ford Aspire Titanium Blu Variant Spotted At Dealership
Ford Aspire Titanium Blu Variant Spotted At Dealership
Volkswagen Initiates Service Support For Cyclone Fani Affected Customers In Odisha
Volkswagen Initiates Service Support For Cyclone Fani Affected Customers In Odisha
Skoda Superb Facelift Teased In New Design Sketches
Skoda Superb Facelift Teased In New Design Sketches
New Car Registrations Down By 2%, Two-Wheelers By 9% In April 2019: FADA
New Car Registrations Down By 2%, Two-Wheelers By 9% In April 2019: FADA
Exclusive: Vitara Brezza Petrol - Its Finally Coming!
Exclusive: Vitara Brezza Petrol - Its Finally Coming!
Royal Enfield Recalls 7000 Bullet Motorcycles Over Faulty Brake Caliper Bolt
Royal Enfield Recalls 7000 Bullet Motorcycles Over Faulty Brake Caliper Bolt
Lyft Loss Widens To $1.1 Billion, Unveils Waymo Partnership
Lyft Loss Widens To $1.1 Billion, Unveils Waymo Partnership

Latest Cars

7.4
Mahindra TUV300

Mahindra TUV300

₹ 9.71 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Bajaj Qute
Bajaj Qute
₹ 2.77 - 3.1 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Vitara Brezza Petrol - Its Finally Coming!
Exclusive: Vitara Brezza Petrol - Its Finally Coming!
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities