Indian Denies Reports Of Discontinuing Scout Sixty

Indian Motorcycle has denied reports of discontinuing the Scout Sixty model from the India market. We had reported earlier that Indian may be planning to discontinue the Scout Sixty, after new GST prices seeing a 12 per cent reduction in prices of the Indian Scout. But now Polaris India, which markets and sells the Indian Motorcycle brand, has confirmed that there are no plans to discontinue the Scout Sixty. The Scout Sixty is available in the market and would remain in the Indian line-up, Polaris India stated.

(Indian Scout Sixty looks near identical to the more powerful Indian Scout)

The Scout Sixty looks near identical to the Indian Scout, and is a nice mid-size cruiser. The Scout Sixty priced at ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and with the new GST prices, the Indian Scout is now priced at ₹ 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it just ₹ 1 lakh more expensive than the Scout Sixty. The Scout Sixty is powered by a 999 cc, v-twin engine which makes 78 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque and gets a five-speed transmission. The Indian Scout, on the other hand, has a slightly larger engine displacing 1131 cc with peak power of 100 bhp and 97.7 Nm of peak torque, and has a six-speed transmission.

Indian Motorcycle offers a total of nine models in India, and so far, new GST prices have been announced for just three models - the Indian Scout, the Indian Chief Dark Horse and the Indian Chief Classic. So far, the company has not announced new prices of the other six models in its India line-up.