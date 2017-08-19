Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Gifts Jeep Compass To His Father

The Jeep Compass has been making waves in India ever since it was first announced earlier this year. While the SUV has certainly managed to impress quite a few across the country, it is now the Pandya family that has found a special liking for Jeep's most affordable SUV. Cricketers Hardik Pandya and his older brother Krunal Pandya gifted the all-new Jeep Compass SUV to their father. The Indian team all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to twitter to announce the same in a series of tweets.

So glad to see his face lit up like that❤this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad! pic.twitter.com/G55mBHpraw — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

Hardik Pandya has been making India proud with his performance in the Sri Lanka test series. The all-rounder scored a century in the third test match of his career. Krunal, on the other hand, is part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Pandya brothers bought the Jeep Compass to show appreciation for their father, who helped shape their careers.



The Jeep Compass bought by the Pandyas is in a bright red shade and is said to be the range topping Limited variant with a diesel heart. The American SUV gets the trademark Jeep grille and the Grand Cherokee inspired styling make for a striking road presence. Inside, the design looks functional but looks sharp and the white dual tone cabin is a nice place to be in. The plethora of features including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, height adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, start-stop button and much more, makes it an interesting offering.

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass is powered by a 2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel engine tuned to produce 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque while paired to only a 6-speed manual transmission. In the top-end spec Limited trim, the SUV comes with All-Wheel Drive on the Options pack, with the SelecTerrain feature allowing you to choose between different type of road surfaces. Jeep India says the Compass comes with over 50 active and passive safety features including airbags, ABS, Brake and Hill Assist, ESP and EBD, among others.

(The Jeep Compass is offered in 10 variants and 2 engine options)

The Jeep Compass was launched in the country in July this year at a stellar starting price of ₹ 14.95 lakh, going up to ₹ 20.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range topping diesel trim. The SUV is available in a total of 10 variants across petrol and diesel engines.



