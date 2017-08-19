New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Gifts Jeep Compass To His Father

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya surprised their father by gifting him the recently launched Jeep Compass SUV in Mumbai.

View Photos

Highlights

  • The Pandya brothers bought the Jeep Compass to express their gratitude
  • The Jeep Compass is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine
  • Prices for the Jeep Compass SUV start at Rs. 14.95 lakh (ex-Dellhi)

The Jeep Compass has been making waves in India ever since it was first announced earlier this year. While the SUV has certainly managed to impress quite a few across the country, it is now the Pandya family that has found a special liking for Jeep's most affordable SUV. Cricketers Hardik Pandya and his older brother Krunal Pandya gifted the all-new Jeep Compass SUV to their father. The Indian team all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to twitter to announce the same in a series of tweets.

Jeep Compass
17.48 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Jeep Compass

Hardik Pandya has been making India proud with his performance in the Sri Lanka test series. The all-rounder scored a century in the third test match of his career. Krunal, on the other hand, is part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Pandya brothers bought the Jeep Compass to show appreciation for their father, who helped shape their careers.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Diesel Review

The Jeep Compass bought by the Pandyas is in a bright red shade and is said to be the range topping Limited variant with a diesel heart. The American SUV gets the trademark Jeep grille and the Grand Cherokee inspired styling make for a striking road presence. Inside, the design looks functional but looks sharp and the white dual tone cabin is a nice place to be in. The plethora of features including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, height adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, start-stop button and much more, makes it an interesting offering.

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass is powered by a 2-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel engine tuned to produce 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque while paired to only a 6-speed manual transmission. In the top-end spec Limited trim, the SUV comes with All-Wheel Drive on the Options pack, with the SelecTerrain feature allowing you to choose between different type of road surfaces. Jeep India says the Compass comes with over 50 active and passive safety features including airbags, ABS, Brake and Hill Assist, ESP and EBD, among others.

jeep compass

(The Jeep Compass is offered in 10 variants and 2 engine options)

The Jeep Compass was launched in the country in July this year at a stellar starting price of ₹ 14.95 lakh, going up to ₹ 20.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range topping diesel trim. The SUV is available in a total of 10 variants across petrol and diesel engines.

Also Read: Jeep Compass SUV Deliveries Commence In India

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jeep Compass with Immediate Rivals

Jeep Compass
Jeep
Compass
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Jeep Compass Alternatives

Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 10.63 - 16.41 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10.48 - 18.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.06 - 16.41 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.03 - 15.26 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.35 - 15.74 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 6.5 - 10.07 Lakh *
Explore Compass
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities