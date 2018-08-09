Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed

First revealed last year, the Indian Chieftain Elite will now be launched in India as well. Indian Motorcycle India has confirmed that it will be launching the Chieftain Elite in India on 12 August, 2018. The Chieftain Elite is a member of Indian's Chieftain range of touring motorcycles and is powered by the same Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine which is a 1,811 cc unit that makes a massive 161.6 Nm at a very low 3,000 rpm. Indian motorcycle does not reveal the power figures of its models but expect the power output to be above 100 bhp. The Chieftain Elite is already showing as a new model on Indian Motorcycle India's website and Indian says that only 350 units of the Chieftain Elite will be manufactured for the global market. Each Chieftain Elite model will be different from each other and will be done in custom-inspired paint that takes 25 man hours to do for each motorcycle unit.

The Indian Chieftain Elite is basically the imagination of an Indian Motorcycle designer of how the top-spec Indian Chieftain could look like. Being a limited edition model, we expect Indian to get very few motorcycle units for India. Like most Indian motorcycle models, the Chieftain Elite too will be a feature rich bike with a host of creature comforts. These include adjustable passenger floorboard which are made of aluminium billet, cruise control, flare power windshield, keyless start, remote-locking saddlebags, leather seats and a highway bar as well.

Other noticeable features are tyre pressure monitoring system along with a 200-watt audio system with speakers in the saddlebags. The touchscreen infotainment system will also consist of AM/FM radio, smartphone connectivity and also have a USB port as well.

