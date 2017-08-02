Lexus RX 450h, ES 300 h, And LX 450d India Launch: Highlights
Lexus finally made its Indian debut today with the launch of the RX 450h, LX 450d, and ES 300h. After Lexus India's impending arrival was announced in February 2016, we caught the RX 450h and the RC F on camera here in October last year. The hybrid SUV was spotted out and about in India at least once more since then. While the RC F coupe did not add its name to the list of Lexus' cars in India today, Lexus surprised its Indian audience with the LS 500h sedan.
As noted in our Lexus RX 450h review, the SUV is offered with a hybrid-only powertrain. For more information, read our low-down on the Lexus SUV or check out the Lexus RX 450h photo gallery to get a closer look.
The Lexus ES 300h, launched at Rs. 55.27 lakh, packs a hefty punch, thanks to its powertrain that develops 200 bhp and a wide array of safety features including 10 airbags. For more details, read our overview of the Lexus sedan and also check out its pictures here.
Lexus LX 450d Rear:
Lexus LX 450d:
|Lexus LX 450d
|Specifications
|Engine
|4.5 litre V6 Hybrid
|Power
|268 bhp at 3600 rpm
|Peak Torque
|650 Nm at 1600-2800 rpm
|Transmission
|6-Speed Automatic
|Lexus LX 450d
|Dimensions
|Length
|5080 mm
|Width
|1980 mm
|Height
|1865 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2510-2740 kg
Lexus RX 450h:
Lexus ES 300h Rear Seats:
Lexus ES 300h Instrument Cluster
Lexus ES 300h Engine
Lexus ES 300h Rear
Lexus ES 300h Profile
Lexus ES 300h pictures:
|Lexus ES 300h
|Specifications
|Engine
|2.5 litre
|Power
|154 bhp at 5700 rpm (engine alone)
|Peak Torque
|211 Nm at 4500 rpm (engine alone)
|Transmission
|E-CVT
|Lexus ES 300h
|Dimensions
|Length
|4910 mm
|Width
|1821 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Wheelbase
|2819 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1670 kg
|Lexus RX 450h
|Dimensions
|Length
|4889 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Height
|1719 mm
|Wheelbase
|2789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2150 kg
|Lexus RX 450h
|Specifications
|Engine
|3.5 litre
|Power
|257 bhp at 6000 rpm (engine alone)
|Peak Torque
|335 Nm at 4800 rpm (engine alone)
|Transmission
|E-CVT
Lexus Prices In India:
Lexus RX Luxury: Rs. 1.07 crore
Lexus RX F-Sport: Rs. 1.09 crore
Lexus ES Hybrid: Rs. 55.27 lakh
Lexus' dealerships in India will begin deliveries from tomorrow.
Lexus surprises its Indian audience with the LS sedan
Lexus announces prices of two variants of the RX 450h and one ES 300h. The company says the LX 450d's prices will be announced later.
The company says there will be four Lexus showrooms - in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Akitoshi Takemura, Senior Vice president, Lexus India talks about the brand's history. Lexus introduced its first luxury sedan in 1989.
Up next: Lexus ES 300h
The next car is the Lexus LX 450d
Takeaki Kato, Chief Engineer, Lexus International, makes an appaerance with the RX 450h
The Lexus RX 450h is here. The hybrid SUV will be the key model to drive the brand's sales in India.
Another first claimed by Lexus: