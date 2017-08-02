Lexus RX 450h, ES 300 h, And LX 450d India Launch: Highlights

CarAndBike Team By CarAndBike Team
Lexus RX 450h, ES 300 h, And LX 450d India Launch: Highlights View Photos

Lexus finally made its Indian debut today with the launch of the RX 450h, LX 450d, and ES 300h. After Lexus India's impending arrival was announced in February 2016, we caught the RX 450h and the RC F on camera here in October last year. The hybrid SUV was spotted out and about in India at least once more since then. While the RC F coupe did not add its name to the list of Lexus' cars in India today, Lexus surprised its Indian audience with the LS 500h sedan.

As noted in our Lexus RX 450h review, the SUV is offered with a hybrid-only powertrain. For more information, read our low-down on the Lexus SUV or check out the Lexus RX 450h photo gallery to get a closer look.

The Lexus ES 300h, launched at Rs. 55.27 lakh, packs a hefty punch, thanks to its powertrain that develops 200 bhp and a wide array of safety features including 10 airbags. For more details, read our overview of the Lexus sedan and also check out its pictures here.

Aug 2, 2017
Here are five things that we know about the Lexus ES 300. 
Mar 24, 2017
Mar 24, 2017
Lexus LX 450d Rear:


Mar 24, 2017
Lexus LX 450d:


Mar 24, 2017

Lexus LX 450d Specifications
Engine 4.5 litre V6 Hybrid
Power 268 bhp at 3600 rpm
Peak Torque 650 Nm at 1600-2800 rpm
Transmission 6-Speed Automatic
Mar 24, 2017

Lexus LX 450d Dimensions
Length 5080 mm
Width 1980 mm
Height 1865 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Kerb Weight 2510-2740 kg
Mar 24, 2017
Lexus RX 450h:


Mar 24, 2017
Lexus ES 300h Rear Seats:




Mar 24, 2017
Lexus ES 300h Instrument Cluster


Mar 24, 2017
Lexus ES 300h Engine


Mar 24, 2017
Lexus ES 300h Rear

Mar 24, 2017
Lexus ES 300h Profile


Mar 24, 2017
Lexus ES 300h pictures:


Mar 24, 2017

Lexus ES 300h  Specifications
Engine 2.5 litre
Power 154 bhp at 5700 rpm (engine alone)
Peak Torque 211 Nm at 4500 rpm (engine alone)
Transmission E-CVT
Mar 24, 2017

Lexus ES 300h Dimensions
Length 4910 mm
Width 1821 mm
Height 1450 mm
Wheelbase 2819 mm
Kerb Weight 1670 kg
Mar 24, 2017

Lexus RX 450h Dimensions
Length 4889 mm
Width 1899 mm
Height 1719 mm
Wheelbase 2789 mm
Kerb Weight 2150 kg
Mar 24, 2017
Lexus RX 450h Specifications
Engine 3.5 litre
Power 257 bhp at 6000 rpm (engine alone)
Peak Torque 335 Nm at 4800 rpm (engine alone)
Transmission E-CVT
Mar 24, 2017
Mar 24, 2017
Lexus Prices In India:

Lexus RX Luxury: Rs. 1.07 crore

Lexus RX F-Sport: Rs. 1.09 crore

Lexus ES Hybrid: Rs. 55.27 lakh
Mar 24, 2017
Lexus' dealerships in India will begin deliveries from tomorrow.
Mar 24, 2017
Lexus surprises its Indian audience with the LS sedan



Mar 24, 2017
Lexus announces prices of two variants of the RX 450h and one ES 300h. The company says the LX 450d's prices will be announced later.


Mar 24, 2017
The company says there will be four Lexus showrooms - in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore


Mar 24, 2017
Akitoshi Takemura, Senior Vice president, Lexus India talks about the brand's history. Lexus introduced its first luxury sedan in 1989.


Mar 24, 2017
Up next: Lexus ES 300h


Mar 24, 2017
The next car is the Lexus LX 450d


Mar 24, 2017
Takeaki Kato, Chief Engineer, Lexus International, makes an appaerance with the RX 450h


Mar 24, 2017
The Lexus RX 450h is here. The hybrid SUV will be the key model to drive the brand's sales in India.


Mar 24, 2017
Another first claimed by Lexus:


Load More