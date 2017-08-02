Lexus RX 450h, ES 300 h, And LX 450d India Launch: Highlights

Lexus finally made its Indian debut today with the launch of the RX 450h, LX 450d, and ES 300h. After Lexus India's impending arrival was announced in February 2016, we caught the RX 450h and the RC F on camera here in October last year. The hybrid SUV was spotted out and about in India at least once more since then. While the RC F coupe did not add its name to the list of Lexus' cars in India today, Lexus surprised its Indian audience with the LS 500h sedan.

As noted in our Lexus RX 450h review, the SUV is offered with a hybrid-only powertrain. For more information, read our low-down on the Lexus SUV or check out the Lexus RX 450h photo gallery to get a closer look.

The Lexus ES 300h, launched at Rs. 55.27 lakh, packs a hefty punch, thanks to its powertrain that develops 200 bhp and a wide array of safety features including 10 airbags. For more details, read our overview of the Lexus sedan and also check out its pictures here.