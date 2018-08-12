Indian Chieftain Elite: 5 Things You Need To Know

Indian Motorcycle will launch the 2018 Chieftain Elite in India. It is a limited edition model and is basically a rendition of how the motorcycle will look like through the eyes of an Indian Motorcycle designer. The Chieftain Elite was unveiled last year and has finally made it to the Indian market and we say so because the motorcycle is already listed on the company's Indian website as well. The Chieftain Elite will be manufactured in USA and will be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). Here is everything you need to know about the 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite.

Availability

Indian Motorcycle will make only 350 units of the Chieftain Elite and out of these only a handful will be allocated for India. We will not be surprised if the numbers of units allocated in India are in single digits. Like most Indian motorcycles, this one too will hardly be seen on the road.

Engine specifications

The Chieftain Elite is a member of Indian's Chieftain range of touring motorcycles and is powered by the same Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine which is a 1,811 cc unit that makes a massive 161.6 Nm at a very low 3,000 rpm. Indian motorcycle does not reveal the power figures of its models but expect the power output to be above 100 bhp.

Features

The Chieftain Elite will be a motorcycle rich in creature comforts. These include adjustable passenger floorboard which are made of aluminium billet, cruise control, flare power windshield, keyless start, remote-locking saddlebags, leather seats and a highway bar as well. Other noticeable features are tyre pressure monitoring system along with a 200-watt audio system with speakers in the saddlebags. The touchscreen infotainment system will also consist of AM/FM radio, smartphone connectivity and also have a USB port as well.

Colour Scheme

The Indian Chieftain Elite will have a rather sexy colour scheme called the 'Black Hills Silver with Marble Accents'. The name is derived from the silver mines found in Black Hills area of South Dakota. Each model takes up to 25 man hours to paint. The motorcycles are first hand-masked and then the graphics are laid down, Afterwards, they are spray painted by hand at Indian Motorcycle's custom paint facility in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Expected Pricing

The standard Indian Chieftain is priced at ₹ 32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the additional features and a rather sexy colour scheme, expect the Indian Chieftain Elite to be priced just below ₹ 40 lakh or so.

