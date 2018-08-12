New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Chieftain Elite: 5 Things You Need To Know

Here are the top facts that you need to know about the 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite.

View Photos
Indian will manufacture only 350 units of the Chieftain Elite globally

Indian Motorcycle will launch the 2018 Chieftain Elite in India. It is a limited edition model and is basically a rendition of how the motorcycle will look like through the eyes of an Indian Motorcycle designer. The Chieftain Elite was unveiled last year and has finally made it to the Indian market and we say so because the motorcycle is already listed on the company's Indian website as well. The Chieftain Elite will be manufactured in USA and will be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). Here is everything you need to know about the 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite.

Indian

Indian Bikes

Scout Bobber

Scout

Scout Sixty

Roadmaster

Roadmaster Elite

Chief Dark Horse

Springfield

Chief Classic

Chief Vintage

Chieftain Dark Horse

Chieftain

Also Read: 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed

Advertisement

Availability

Indian Motorcycle will make only 350 units of the Chieftain Elite and out of these only a handful will be allocated for India. We will not be surprised if the numbers of units allocated in India are in single digits. Like most Indian motorcycles, this one too will hardly be seen on the road.

Engine specifications

2018 indian chieftain elite limited edition(The 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite will have the same engine as the standard Chieftain)

The Chieftain Elite is a member of Indian's Chieftain range of touring motorcycles and is powered by the same Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine which is a 1,811 cc unit that makes a massive 161.6 Nm at a very low 3,000 rpm. Indian motorcycle does not reveal the power figures of its models but expect the power output to be above 100 bhp.

Also Read: Indian Chieftain Elite Limited Edition Model Revealed

Features

2018 indian chieftain elite limited edition(The Limited Edition Chieftain Elite comes with a 7-inch touch screen display)

The Chieftain Elite will be a motorcycle rich in creature comforts. These include adjustable passenger floorboard which are made of aluminium billet, cruise control, flare power windshield, keyless start, remote-locking saddlebags, leather seats and a highway bar as well. Other noticeable features are tyre pressure monitoring system along with a 200-watt audio system with speakers in the saddlebags. The touchscreen infotainment system will also consist of AM/FM radio, smartphone connectivity and also have a USB port as well.

Colour Scheme

The Indian Chieftain Elite will have a rather sexy colour scheme called the 'Black Hills Silver with Marble Accents'. The name is derived from the silver mines found in Black Hills area of South Dakota. Each model takes up to 25 man hours to paint. The motorcycles are first hand-masked and then the graphics are laid down, Afterwards, they are spray painted by hand at Indian Motorcycle's custom paint facility in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Expected Pricing

0 Comments

The standard Indian Chieftain is priced at ₹ 32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the additional features and a rather sexy colour scheme, expect the Indian Chieftain Elite to be priced just below ₹ 40 lakh or so.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Indian Scout Bobber with Immediate Rivals

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian
Scout Bobber
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson
Street Bob
Indian Scout
Indian
Scout
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph
Speedmaster
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian
Scout Sixty
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson
Roadster
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson
1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson
Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson
Softail Low Rider
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph
Bonneville Bobber
TAGS :
Indian bikes in India Indian Motorcycle Indian Chieftain Elite Indian Chieftain Elite Limited Edition

Latest News

2019 Kawasaki Ninja Is Now The Most Powerful Road Legal Motorcycle Ever
2019 Kawasaki Ninja Is Now The Most Powerful Road Legal Motorcycle Ever
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.56 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.56 Lakh
Indian Chieftain Elite: 5 Things You Need To Know
Indian Chieftain Elite: 5 Things You Need To Know
Mercedes-Benz E63 S Wagon Gets An Upgrade From G-Power, Does 800 BHP
Mercedes-Benz E63 S Wagon Gets An Upgrade From G-Power, Does 800 BHP
Ford Unveils Mustang For 2019 Nascar Cup Series
Ford Unveils Mustang For 2019 Nascar Cup Series
Hero MotoSports Team To Participate In Atacama Rally 2018
Hero MotoSports Team To Participate In Atacama Rally 2018
BMW Teases The X7 SUV In New Video
BMW Teases The X7 SUV In New Video
Car Sales July 2018: Tata Motors Owned JLR Sales Down Worldwide By 21.6 Per Cent
Car Sales July 2018: Tata Motors Owned JLR Sales Down Worldwide By 21.6 Per Cent
Toyota's ECO Car Wash Service Saves 95 Per Cent Water
Toyota's ECO Car Wash Service Saves 95 Per Cent Water
Ashok Leyland's Subsidiary Optare Wins Order For World's First Electric Double Decker
Ashok Leyland's Subsidiary Optare Wins Order For World's First Electric Double Decker
Near-Production Mercedes-Benz EQ C Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
Near-Production Mercedes-Benz EQ C Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far
Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far
Ford Celebrates Production Of 10 Millionth Mustang
Ford Celebrates Production Of 10 Millionth Mustang
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased; Global Unveil In October 2018
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased; Global Unveil In October 2018
Geely Mulls $1.9 Billion Revival Plan For Lotus Cars
Geely Mulls $1.9 Billion Revival Plan For Lotus Cars

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,007
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

23 Alpha Bikes

Available
Used Alpha Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 29,000
More Scooter Bikes

2 Ninja 250R Bikes

Available
Used Ninja 250R Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.23 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

1 Mahindra Kine Bikes

Available
Used Mahindra Kine Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 14,999
More Scooter Bikes

1 Flyte Bikes

Available
Used Flyte Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 23,000
More Scooter Bikes

530 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

5 Bajaj XCD Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj XCD Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 15,000
More Commuter Bikes

14 Hero CBZ Bikes

Available
Used Hero CBZ Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 9,500
More Commuter Bikes

2 Hayate EP Bikes

Available
Used Hayate EP Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Commuter Bikes

10 Yamaha Crux Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Crux Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 10,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Z1000 Bikes

Available
Used Z1000 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
₹ 12,70,615 *
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
₹ 13,45,261 *
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty
₹ 11,65,265 *
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
₹ 41,30,434 *
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Indian Roadmaster Elite
₹ 50,83,354 *
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
₹ 19,92,717 *
Indian Springfield
Indian Springfield
₹ 35,48,094 *
Indian Chief Classic
Indian Chief Classic
₹ 22,55,829 *
Indian Chief Vintage
Indian Chief Vintage
₹ 26,82,525 *
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
₹ 31,76,455 *
Indian Chieftain
Indian Chieftain
₹ 33,90,333 *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities