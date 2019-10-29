New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Challenger To Be Available In Three Variants

2020 Indian Challenger will be unveiled on November 5, 2019 at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy.

The Indian Challenger, seen here behind the 2020 Indian Scout, will get an all-new engine

Highlights

  • Indian Challenger will be unveiled on November 5, 2019
  • Standard, Dark Horse and Limited trims expected in new Challenger
  • New 1,769 cc v-twin PowerPlus engine with 121 bhp, 173.5 Nm

Indian Motorcycle's upcoming motorcycle, the Indian Challenger, is likely to be available in three distinct variants when the bike is officially launched at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, next week. The Indian Challenger will be powered by an all-new 1,769 cc, liquid-cooled, v-twin 'PowerPlus' engine which will put out 121 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm, and peak torque of 173.5 Nm kicking in at 3,800 rpm. The 60-degree, v-twin will have overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder, and transmission duties will be managed by a six-speed gearbox with overdrive. The clutch will have assist function to give a light feel on the lever for the rider.

The Challenger will get the new Indian PowerPlus engine, displacing 1,769 cc with 121 bhp, 173.5 Nm

Now, an official emissions document published by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has revealed that the Indian Challenger will be introduced with three distinct variants, as a 2020 model. There will be a base Indian Challenger, with a variant with blacked out bits, called the Indian Challenger Dark Horse, as well as a Challenger Limited variant. All three variants will have the same engine and weight, so the differences are expected to be purely cosmetic.

0 Comments

The standard model is expected to get both blacked-out bits and chrome, while the Dark Horse will have an all-black theme, with black finishes on the usual chrome bits like the forks and exhausts. The top-spec Limited Edition is expected to get an overdose of chrome, along with higher-spec components, like premium leather seats, and a hi-tech audio system. All three variants of the 2020 Indian Challenger will get ride-by-wire with three riding modes.

