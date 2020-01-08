New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Challenger Bookings Open In India

Indian Motorcycle India has started taking bookings for the Indian Challenger across its dealerships in the country. The Indian Challenger is yet to be launched in India and was unveiled at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
We can expect the Indian Challenger to be launched in India by mid-2020

Highlights

  • We expect the Indian Challenger to be launched in India by mid-2020
  • It will be offered in three variants - Standard, Dark Horse & Limited
  • It gets a new 1,769 cc V-twin engine making 121 bhp & 173.5 Nm

The Indian Challenger is the newest chrome laden cruiser from the company and it was first revealed a few months ago, at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show. It is a true-blue all-American bagger and it will be coming to India as well. In fact, Indian Motorcycle dealerships have already started taking bookings for the Indian Challenger. The highlight of the motorcycle though is the all-new PowerPlus engine, which is expected to give the new Indian Challenger a level of performance and aggression that will likely endear the new Indian bagger to a lot of big cruiser lovers. The new 1,769 cc, liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-twin engine pumps out 121 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and a massive 173.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,800 rpm!

Also Read: 2020 Indian Challenger Revealed

Indian

Indian Bikes

Scout Bobber

Scout

FTR 1200

Scout Sixty

Roadmaster

Springfield

Roadmaster Elite

Chieftain Dark Horse

Chief Dark Horse

Chief Vintage

Chieftain Elite

Chief Classic

Chieftain

bhk7338k

(The 2020 Indian Challenger features a new, 1,769 cc, v-twin engine putting out 121 bhp and 173.5 Nm)

The new PowerPlus engine features a new six-speed gearbox with a 'true overdrive'. The clutch is assisted for ease of effort as well. The Indian Challenger will also get three riding modes which are Rain, Standard and Sport. Each mode is said to offer distinct riding performance. The Challenger will be offered in three variants, which are Standard, Dark Horse and Limited. The Limited and the Dark Horse variants will have 'Smart Lean Technology' via a Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU), feeding information to traction control, ABS, cornering ABS and drag torque control as well.

0 Comments

The Indian Challenger is a proper bagger, and gets a frame-mounted fairing with a power adjustable windscreen just like on the Indian Chieftain line. There's also a touchscreen infotainment screen and Ride Command system on the Dark Horse and Limited variants with a faster processor, and weather and traffic info, along with Bluetooth and USB mobile pairing. Additionally, the Challenger also offers a wide range of factory accessories, including performance add-ons like slip-on mufflers and stage 1 air intake. We can expect the new Indian Challenger to be launched in India sometime in the first half of 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Indian Scout Bobber with Immediate Rivals

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian
Scout Bobber

Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
₹ 12.71 Lakh *
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
₹ 13.45 Lakh *
Indian FTR 1200
Indian FTR 1200
₹ 17.06 - 19.18 Lakh *
Indian Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty
₹ 11.65 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
₹ 41.3 Lakh *
Indian Springfield
Indian Springfield
₹ 35.48 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster Elite
Indian Roadmaster Elite
₹ 50.83 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
₹ 31.76 Lakh *
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
₹ 19.93 Lakh *
Indian Chief Vintage
Indian Chief Vintage
₹ 26.83 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain Elite
Indian Chieftain Elite
₹ 40.25 Lakh *
Indian Chief Classic
Indian Chief Classic
₹ 22.56 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain
Indian Chieftain
₹ 33.9 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
2020 Hyundai Creta India Launch Details Revealed
2020 Hyundai Creta India Launch Details Revealed
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open Unofficially
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bookings Open Unofficially
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.65 Lakh
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.65 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities