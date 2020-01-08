Indian Challenger Bookings Open In India

The Indian Challenger is the newest chrome laden cruiser from the company and it was first revealed a few months ago, at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show. It is a true-blue all-American bagger and it will be coming to India as well. In fact, Indian Motorcycle dealerships have already started taking bookings for the Indian Challenger. The highlight of the motorcycle though is the all-new PowerPlus engine, which is expected to give the new Indian Challenger a level of performance and aggression that will likely endear the new Indian bagger to a lot of big cruiser lovers. The new 1,769 cc, liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-twin engine pumps out 121 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and a massive 173.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,800 rpm!

(The 2020 Indian Challenger features a new, 1,769 cc, v-twin engine putting out 121 bhp and 173.5 Nm)

The new PowerPlus engine features a new six-speed gearbox with a 'true overdrive'. The clutch is assisted for ease of effort as well. The Indian Challenger will also get three riding modes which are Rain, Standard and Sport. Each mode is said to offer distinct riding performance. The Challenger will be offered in three variants, which are Standard, Dark Horse and Limited. The Limited and the Dark Horse variants will have 'Smart Lean Technology' via a Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU), feeding information to traction control, ABS, cornering ABS and drag torque control as well.

The Indian Challenger is a proper bagger, and gets a frame-mounted fairing with a power adjustable windscreen just like on the Indian Chieftain line. There's also a touchscreen infotainment screen and Ride Command system on the Dark Horse and Limited variants with a faster processor, and weather and traffic info, along with Bluetooth and USB mobile pairing. Additionally, the Challenger also offers a wide range of factory accessories, including performance add-ons like slip-on mufflers and stage 1 air intake. We can expect the new Indian Challenger to be launched in India sometime in the first half of 2020.

