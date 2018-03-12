Indian Auto Industry Registers 14.41 Per Cent Growth In April-February 2018

According to the data released by Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian automotive industry produced a total of 26,402, 671 vehicles including the passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheeler, two-wheeler in April-February 2018 as against 23,078,120 in April-February 2017, registering a growth of 14.41 per cent over the same period last year. The overall industry registered positive sales figures in the period while the commercial vehicles, three-wheeler, two-wheeler industry saw double digit growth in the domestic market compared to sales in April-February 2017.

The sale of passenger vehicles grew by 8.04 per cent in April-February 2018 over the same period last year. Within the passenger vehicles, passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans grew by 3.62 per cent, 21.34 per cent and 4.25 per cent respectively in April-February 2018 over the same period last year.

The two-wheeler sales registered a growth at 14.47 perc cent in April-February 2018 over April-February 2017. Within the two-wheeler segment, scooters and motorcycles grew by 21.18 per cent and 12.66 per cent respectively, while mopeds declined by 4.83 per cent in April-February 2018 over April-February 2017.

The over commercial vehicle segment grew by 19.30 per cent April-February 2018 as compared to the same period last year. The Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) grew by 11.91 per cent and light commercial vehicles grew by 24.64 per cent in April-February 2018 over the same period last year.

The three-wheeler segment saw a growth of 19.11 per cent April-February 2018 over April-February 2017. Within the three-wheeler segment, Passenger Carriers and Goods Carrier sales registered a growth of 22.36 per cent and 6.80 per cent in April-February 2018 over the same period last year.

On the exports front, the overall automobile exports increased by 15.81 per cent. Two and Three Wheeler segments registered a growth of 20.30 per cent and 37.02 per cent respectively, while the passenger vehicles commercial vehicles segment saw a decline of 1.80 per cent and 13.26 per cent respectively in April-February 2018 over April-February 2017.

