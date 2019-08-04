Indian Army Adds Mahindra e-Verito EVs To Its Official Fleet To Reduce Carbon Footprint

Keeping up with the central government's policies to switch to electric mobility, the Indian army has employed electric vehicles as part of its fleet. In partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a Joint Venture of Central PSUs under Ministry of Power, the Indian Army will be using the EVs for the use of its officials in New Delhi with a total of 10 electric cars to be operated as part of the pilot project. The army will develop further on the initiative and increase the number of EVs in Delhi to in a bid to improve efficiency and minimise emissions.

The aim is to combat air pollution in the national capital by adopting green vehicles. At present, the fleet comprises Mahindra e-Verito EVs that are supplied via the automaker to EESL as part of the tender. The e-Veritos are also part of the fleet used by the PMO and other bureaucrats in Delhi. Other state governments too have been adopting EVs as part of their official fleet in recent times.

Electric vehicle technology is being seen as a viable alternative for reducing the carbon emission footprint across the world, and there has is a major shift towards the alternative cars. More recently, the GST Council also cleared the reduction in GST rates for electric cars that dropped from 12 per cent to five per cent, wth effect from August 1, 2019. In addition, EVs also get a subsidy under the FAME II initiative, in a bid to make the cars more affordable for mass adoption.

The Indian Army has been at the forefront of a number of environmental initiatives. The army has a large number of Territorial Army Battalions (ECO) which have done yeoman service in environmental protection initiatives such as forestation. Army units posted in remote and ecologically sensitive areas from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari carry out various activities in close coordination with the locals to conserve the ecological balance and protect the environment.

