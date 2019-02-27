India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch Next Month

The Yamaha MT-15 is the next big launch from the Japanese two-wheeler giant and a massive one at that. The bike has been a long awaited model and marks a true-blue sporty naked offering from the manufacturer in the 150 cc segment. Ahead of its launch on March 15, the Yamaha MT-15 has been spotted at what seems to be a dealership, and gives a glimpse of what the India-spec model would look like. These are one of the first images to emerge online where the MT-15 is not camouflaged.

Compared to the Indonesian spec version, the Indian Yamaha MT-15 sports a host of changes both cosmetic and mechanical. The bike has been trimmed on a number of things in a bid to keep costs in check, while it will be sharing components with the India-spec YZF-R15. The street-fighter misses out on USD forks and gets telescopic units at the front instead. The forks finish too are finished in chrome instead of the more likeable gold finished units on the Indonesian model. Yamaha India has also opted for black finished alloy wheels that get a simpler design as opposed to the red finished alloys on the overseas version.

The Indonesian-spec Yamaha MT-15 gets contrast alloy wheels and gold-finished USD forks

With respect to the powertrain, the Yamaha MT-15 will be using the same mill as the R15 V3.0. The 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is tuned to produce 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. Expect to see the same numbers on the MT as well, whereas the gear ratios on the 6-speed mill could be revised compared to the R15. Braking performance will come from the 282 mm front and 220 mm single disc brakes at the front and rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Yamaha MT-15 will be riding on a 100/80 section front and 140/70 rear tyres, likely to be wrapped in MRF rubber. In terms of dimensions, the bike measures 2020 mm in length, 800 mm in width and 1070 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 1335 mm. Prices for the Yamaha MT-15 are expected to start around ₹ 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), and will take on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the KTM 125 Duke in this space.

