New Cars and Bikes in India

India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch Next Month

The Yamaha MT-15 will go on sale on March 15 and is the naked version of the YZF-R15 V3.0. The India-spec model though gets a host of changes over the South East Asian version.

View Photos

The Yamaha MT-15 is the next big launch from the Japanese two-wheeler giant and a massive one at that. The bike has been a long awaited model and marks a true-blue sporty naked offering from the manufacturer in the 150 cc segment. Ahead of its launch on March 15, the Yamaha MT-15 has been spotted at what seems to be a dealership, and gives a glimpse of what the India-spec model would look like. These are one of the first images to emerge online where the MT-15 is not camouflaged.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 Bookings Open At Dealerships

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.3 - 1.4 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Mar 2019

Compared to the Indonesian spec version, the Indian Yamaha MT-15 sports a host of changes both cosmetic and mechanical. The bike has been trimmed on a number of things in a bid to keep costs in check, while it will be sharing components with the India-spec YZF-R15. The street-fighter misses out on USD forks and gets telescopic units at the front instead. The forks finish too are finished in chrome instead of the more likeable gold finished units on the Indonesian model. Yamaha India has also opted for black finished alloy wheels that get a simpler design as opposed to the red finished alloys on the overseas version.

354cpm9s

The Indonesian-spec Yamaha MT-15 gets contrast alloy wheels and gold-finished USD forks

With respect to the powertrain, the Yamaha MT-15 will be using the same mill as the R15 V3.0. The 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is tuned to produce 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. Expect to see the same numbers on the MT as well, whereas the gear ratios on the 6-speed mill could be revised compared to the R15. Braking performance will come from the 282 mm front and 220 mm single disc brakes at the front and rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Yamaha MT-15 will be riding on a 100/80 section front and 140/70 rear tyres, likely to be wrapped in MRF rubber. In terms of dimensions, the bike measures 2020 mm in length, 800 mm in width and 1070 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 1335 mm. Prices for the Yamaha MT-15 are expected to start around ₹ 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), and will take on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the KTM 125 Duke in this space.

0 Comments

Spy Image Source: Facebook.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Yamaha MT-15 Yamaha MT-15 India Launch Yamaha bikes Yamaha Motorcycle India

Latest News

Upcoming Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Upcoming Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch Next Month
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Spotted Ahead Of Launch Next Month
Geneva 2019: Jeep Compass S Special Edition Revealed For Europe
Geneva 2019: Jeep Compass S Special Edition Revealed For Europe
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched With Roof Rails And More Safety Features
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched With Roof Rails And More Safety Features
FCA To Electrify Jeep Vehicles; To Expand Production Capacity At Michigan Plant
FCA To Electrify Jeep Vehicles; To Expand Production Capacity At Michigan Plant
Honda Navi And CD 110 CBS Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 47,110
Honda Navi And CD 110 CBS Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 47,110
Maruti Suzuki And Delhi Police Partner To Make Delhi Roads Safer
Maruti Suzuki And Delhi Police Partner To Make Delhi Roads Safer
Skoda Kamiq SUV Unveiled Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut
Skoda Kamiq SUV Unveiled Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut
Zero Unveils New Electric StreetFighter
Zero Unveils New Electric StreetFighter
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh
2020 Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled With Styling Upgrades And KERS
2020 Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled With Styling Upgrades And KERS
Renault Files Patent For The Kwid Electric
Renault Files Patent For The Kwid Electric
Bajaj Discover 110 CBS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 53,273
Bajaj Discover 110 CBS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 53,273
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And Street Glide Special Launch Date Revealed
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And Street Glide Special Launch Date Revealed
PSA Group To Launch Citroen Brand In India; First Model To Come By 2021-End
PSA Group To Launch Citroen Brand In India; First Model To Come By 2021-End

Latest Bikes

Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

₹ 2.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

₹ 1.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 17.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

₹ 23.37 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Okinawa i-Praise

Okinawa i-Praise

₹ 1.23 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

₹ 53,050
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Indian FTR 1200

Indian FTR 1200

₹ 15.86 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB1000R Plus

Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 15.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 69,429 - 84,775 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.69 Lakh *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 51,884 *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 87,178 - 96,699 *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Goes On Sale; Priced At Rs. 1.53 Lakh
Exclusive: Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport And Tata Nexon
Exclusive: Mahindra XUV300 vs. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport And Tata Nexon
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched With Roof Rails And More Safety Features
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched With Roof Rails And More Safety Features
Honda CB Unicorn 150 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 78,815
Honda CB Unicorn 150 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 78,815
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities