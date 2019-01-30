India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked

The next big launch from Yamaha India is the much anticipated Yamaha MT-15 naked street bike. Essentially the naked version of the YFZ-R15, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming MT-15 has already been spotted in India, and now we have come across some specifications details about the motorcycle as well. According to the leaked certification document, the soon-to-be-launched Yamaha MT-15 also gets the ABS suffix in the name, confirming the availability of ABS right at the time of the launch. This is ideal considering the new safety norms that mandates ABS for all bikes from 125 cc and above, kicks in from April 2019.

The document also confirms that that bike will be powered by the same 155.1 cc single-cylinder SOHC, liquid-cooled engine, which is the same motor that powers the R15. The engine is tuned to churn out a maximum of 19 bhp, while the peak torque is expected to be around 14.7 Nm, same as the R15. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with slipper clutch.

Yamaha MT-15 will come with ABS as standard and get the R15's 155 cc engine

The leaked document also gives us details about the dimensions of the new Yamaha MT-15. Compared to the R15, the new Yamaha MT-15 is longer at 2020 mm, wider at 800 mm, and comes with a longer wheelbase of 1335 mm, however, the MT-15 is shorter than the R15 at 1070 mm. While we do not have the curb weight of the motorcycle here, the bike's GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) is 288 kg, which is the total weight of the vehicle with fuel, oil, an average-size rider and pillion combined, used for this certification.

As for features and equipment that we expect to see on the Yamaha MT-15, the bike is likely to come with VVA or variable valve timing, an LCD instrument console, a 3-point LED headlamp and LED taillamp among others. Also, unlike the global-spec model which gets upside down forks, the model spotted in India came with regular telescopic front forks, while the rear will get a monoshock suspension setup. Also, the MT-15 will feature the same 282 mm disc up front and a 220 mm unit at the rear.

In terms of design, based on the global-spec MT-15 and the spy shots, the India-spec model will come with the typically aggressive design with an exposed frame, a chiselled fuel tank and sharp lines, matte treatment for panels, and alloy wheels, together offering the bike a streetfighter look.

