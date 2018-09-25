New Cars and Bikes in India

India-Spec Nissan Kicks To Be Unveiled In October; Launch In Early 2019

The India-spec Nissan Kicks will be unveiled sometime next month, in October 2018, before officially going on sale in India in January 2019. The car will be based on the same platform as the Terrano.

The India-spec Nissan Kicks is slated to be launched in India on January 2019

The upcoming 2019 Nissan Kicks compact SUV will be unveiled in India in October 2018, sources in the know told Carandbike. One of the most important products to come from the Japanese carmaker, the new India-spec Kicks is slated to be launched in India in January 2019, however, the dates for the unveiling and the launch are yet to be finalised. It will be the first all-new model to be launched by the carmaker in India after the Nissan Terrano, which was introduced in 2013, making it all the more important for the company. Up on launch, the new Nissan Kicks will mainly compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Nissan Kicks

Also Read: Nissan Kicks Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

As already confirmed by the company, the India-spec Nissan Kicks will be a lot different from the global model. For starters, the SUV will be based on the same B0 platform as the Terrano, Renault Duster and the new Captur, and has been developed at the new Nissan Design Centre, located in Chennai. Furthermore, the India-bound Kicks will also be slightly bigger than its international counterpart and is expected to come with a roomier cabin, and a bunch of technical features for connectivity that will be specific to the Indian market.

(Nissan Kicks will be based on the same B0 platform as the Terrano)

However, the styling, for the most part, will be very similar to the Kicks sold in the Brazilian market, as indicated by the recently released teaser sketch. The Kicks will come with the company's signature V-motion grille, large sweptback headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, along with a wide central airdam and LED foglamps on either end. The rear, on the other hand, will come with a set of sharp LED taillamps, sculpted tailgate, and a beefy rear bumper with diffuser. We also expect the India-bound kicks to retain the floating roof design with dual tone colour treatment.

(The Nissan Kicks for India will be longer than the international version)

Under the hood, the India-spec Nissan Kicks is likely to borrow the existing 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines from the Terrano, while transmission options will possibly include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and an AMT unit as well. Like the Terrano and Duster, the new Kicks will also be manufactured at Renault-Nissan's jointly owned Chennai plant and is expected to be launched with a price tag in the range of ₹ 11 lakh to ₹ 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

India-Spec Nissan Kicks To Be Unveiled In October; Launch In Early 2019
