Kia Starts Exporting Seltos From India; 6341 Units Exported In December 2019

Kia Motors has started exporting the Seltos to 40 countries from India and has dispatched 6341 units in December 2019 to the overseas market.

The Kia Seltos has been a blockbuster hit in the Indian market for the company with over 45,000 units being sold within five months of its launch. According to our exclusive report, the SUV has already bagged over 1 lakh bookings in the domestic market and the Korean carmaker has been selling over 4500 units every month. However, going by the recent sales number, the model recorded a month-on-month (MoM) decline of 66 per cent at 4645 units in December 2019 when compared to 14,005 units sold in the previous month. The drop in sales numbers doesn't indicate at any fall in domestic demand, but we now know the reason behind it. Kia Motors has started exporting the Seltos from India to cater to its overseas demand. 

Kia Motors India is planning to expand the production capacity of its Anantpur plant.

The Seltos is now exported to 40 countries from India and the company has already dispatched 6341 units in December 2019 to the overseas market. The company hasn't specified the markets where the Seltos have been exported. Kia Motors India is also planning to increase the production capacity of its Anantpur plant to meet the increasing demand for the Seltos in the domestic market as well as overseas. Moreover, the production expansion will also be done to incorporate newer models like the Kia Carnival, which will be launched in February at the Auto Expo 2020.

The Kia Seltos was launched in India in August 2019 and since then the company has been trying to cater to the demand of the SUV. The company is still staring at a 3 month waiting period on an average depending on the variants. Kia offers three engines options on the Seltos and all of them come with an option of an automatic gearbox as also 6-speed manual transmission. All the engines are BS6 compliant and that's one big advantage that the company had with this car. We wait to see how it keeps up with the growing demand of the customer in the domestic market. 

