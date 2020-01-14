India-Spec Kia Carnival Variants, Engine, Features, And Other Details Revealed

The Kia Carnival will be offered in 7-, 8-, & 9-seater options and will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo

The Kia Carnival luxury MPV is all set to go on sale in India next month, at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, it seems like Kia Motors India couldn't wait till next month to tell us more about its long-anticipated luxury MPV. The carmaker today announced the variants details, engine specifications, and other key information about its upcoming Kia Carnival, which as per the company, will come in 7-, 8-, and 9-seater options, equipped with several segment-first features. In terms of variants, the Kia Carnival will be offered in 3 main trims - Premium, Prestige and Limousine.

The Kia Carnival will come in 7-, 8-, and 9-seater options, equipped with several segment-first features

Starting with the seating arrangement, we must tell you that the Premium trim can be opted for in both 7- and 8-seater options, while the Prestige trim will come in 7- and 9-seater options. The top-spec Limousine variant is only offered in 7-seater option, but instead of the standard captain seats for the second row, this one will get the lounge-style VIP luxury seats. The standard 7-seater option gets the regular has 4 captain seats with 3 sinking (bench) seats, the 8-seater has 4 captain seats and 3 sinking seats, while the 9-seater version comes with 6 captain seats and bench seat for the last row.

The rear section of the Kia Carnival features wide LED taillamps, broad metal surfaces and curved glass area

Visually, the Kia Carnival will certainly come with a large footprint with sliding rear door and power tailgate. Upfront, we have the signature Tigre Nose grille, with wrap-around LED Projection headlamps with LED DRLs. The profile features a floating roof design and all three trims get 18-inch alloys as standard, but in different options. The rear features wide LED taillamps, broad metal surfaces and a glass area shaped to give it more prominent shoulders. The MPV also gets a premium-looking cabin, made up of high-grade materials. The Carnival also offers a range of intelligently designed features, depending on the variant.

The Kia Carnival comes with sliding rear doors and all 3 variants will get 18-inch wheels

Kia Carnival - Premium

In terms of features, the entry-level Premium variant comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, 4 Speakers and 2 Tweeters and Steering Audio Controls. It also gets rear-view camera, 3.5-inch cluster LCD panel, cruise control, smart key with push start/stop button, tilt and telescopic steering, electrically adjustable outside mirror, all power windows with driver auto-down and auto headlight control. Standard safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Front and Rear Disc Brakes, ISO-FIX, and Rear Parking Sensors. On the exterior front, the Carnival Premium trim comes with 18-inch Crystal-Cut alloy wheels, chrome outside door handles, rear spoiler with LED HMSL and rear chrome garnish.

The Prestige variant of the Kia Carnival also comes with dual panel sunrof

Kia Carnival - Prestige

In addition to the features offered with Premium trim, the Prestige variant also comes with the dual-panel sunroof, interior LED lights, sunshade curtains, electric folding outside mirror, chrome inside door handles, pop up sinking seats, and sliding seats. The cabin also gets a 220V laptop charger and USB charger. Prestige line offers Electronic Stability Control with Hill Assist Control, Roll-over Mitigation and Cornering Brake Control, Side and Curtain Airbags and Front Parking Sensors. The exterior features chrome inserts for the front grille, LED projector headlamps with LED position lamps, Ice Cube Shaped LED fog lamps, LED rear combination lamps, roof rails, chrome surround on the window, smart power tailgate, UV cut front door glass and windshield.

The top-spec Kia Carnival comes with 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system

Kia Carnival - Limousine

The top-spec Limousine variant comes with 2nd Row Luxury VIP Seats with leg support, premium Nappa leather seat upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, premium wood garnish, 18-inch sputtering finish alloy wheels, and high line tyre pressure monitoring system. The MPV also gets a more advanced infotainment system with navigation and UVO connected car technology from the Seltos, which will be free for 3 years. The top-spec trim will also get an 8 Speaker Sound System from Harman/Kardon and 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system. Other creature comforts include Smart Pure Air Purifier with perfume diffuser, Electronic Parking Brake, 10-way Power Driver Seat, Driver Seat Ventilation, Front Console Wireless Smartphone Charger and Auto Antiglare Inside Rear View Mirror (ECM) with UVO Controls and Smartwatch connectivity.

The Kia Carnival gets UVO connected tech that offers remote control via a smart watch

The smartwatch allows remote engine start-stop, AC Control, Smart Pure Air control, horn/ light, door lock/ unlock and vehicle status. It also provides Tyre pressure and fuel level information status along with notifications on movement and safety alerts.

Under the hood, the Kia Carnival will feature a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine that is tuned to offer 197 bhp at 3,800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 440 Nm between 1500 to 2750 rpm, the engine is paired with Kia's 8-speed Sportsmatic automatic transmission.

